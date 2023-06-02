publisher3i

On Tuesday (30), the Chamber approved (by 283 to 155 votes) the Marco Temporal bill. It was yet another defeat for the Lula III government. There were protests by indigenous peoples across the country. In São Paulo, they blocked roads and were repelled by the Military Police of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) with gas bombs and rubber bullets — no water & good manners, as provided in Brasília by the people of the GSI to the coup leaders in January, no kindness & solidarity, such as those destined to stop truck drivers. The project was a priority of the Agricultural Parliamentary Front and in practice allows for two movements that scare the indigenous people: a) that they be expelled from their lands if they do not prove they were there before 1988; b) if they were expelled from their places of origin until 1988, they cannot return. Within the government, ministers Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture) and Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) are on opposite sides of the issue. The agenda now goes to vote in the Senate.

MOBILITY

Guess who leads car exports

Yes, China. According to Chinese authorities, in the first quarter of the year the country exported 1.07 million cars, an increase of 58% compared to the same quarter of 2022. This number pushes Japan (954,000 units exported) to second place. The Chinese high is due to the increase in global demand for less polluting vehicles – according to the International Energy Agency, China produces 75% of the world’s lithium-ion batteries (data from July 2022). The war in Ukraine also helped Beijing. With Western sanctions against Moscow, the Russian market has turned to China. If on the one hand Volkswagen and Toyota left Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, on the other hand the Chinese Chery, Geely and Great Wall had a leap in Russian share. Who also took advantage of the wave was Elon Musk’s Tesla, which has a factory in Shanghai.

“You’re not going to fix these things if you’re sitting across the Pacific yelling at each other” Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, on Wednesday (31) in Shanghai, calling for “real engagement” between policymakers in Washington and Beijing. It was his first visit to China since 2021, when he said JP would outlive the Chinese Communist Party, a statement for which he had to formally apologize.

COVID

IMF monitors China

Director General of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday (26) that the next two weeks (until early June) will be decisive in determining the economic impact of a new wave of coronavirus infections from China. “We will have a better understanding of Chinese resilience and, based on that, spillover to the rest of the world,” she said. According to her, the IMF is watching how the virus is spreading outside the Asian country. “It is not a serious problem, for now”, but it could become if it spreads to “countries with weak health systems, for example, in Africa”.

JOB MARKET

Unemployment reaches 9.1 million

In the quarter ended in April, the unemployment rate in Brazil was 8.5%. Slight drop compared to the January-February-March quarter (8.8%) and 2 points below the same period in 2022 – between February and April of last year the index was 10.5%. In absolute numbers, there are 9.1 million unemployed. The informal working population adds up to 38 million (39% of the total employed).

“Subsidizing fossil fuel cars for the middle class is against the environment, energy transition and adjustment of public accounts agendas. We will remain at the forefront of backwardness” Samuel Pessôa, economist, at Folha de S.Paulo

290kg of skunk (a kind of concentrated marijuana) were seized on Saturday (27) at Belém International Airport. The drug was on an aircraft belonging to the Church of the Foursquare Gospel, whose founder and head is Josué Bengtson. The aforementioned is the uncle of Damares Alves, former Bolsonarist minister and current senator for Pará. The political verve is familiar, as the religious was also a federal deputy — a shame (for him) that his mandate was revoked in 2018 for participating in the embezzlement of money in the purchase of ambulances.

AUTOBONUS

CVM fines BRL 200 million for former OI command

For the Securities Commission (CVM), it was like this: Zeinal Bava — former president of Oi at the time of the merger with Portugal Telecom (2013-2014) — was awarded a bonus of R$ 40 million (about R$ 68 million adjusted for inflation). He also bonuses the then financial director (Bayard de Paoli Gontijo), the chairman of the Board (José Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha) and an alternate director (José Augusto da Gama Figueira). The bonuses were approved by email, without endorsement by the Board of Directors or shareholders’ meeting. The merger, which had the blessing of the PT government at the time, started the downfall of Oi since Portugal Telecom, from which Bava came, carried billionaire liabilities. In the decision taken on Tuesday (30), the CVM fined Bava, a Portuguese executive born in Mozambique, in R$ 169.5 million (2.5 times his corrected self-bonus) and prevented him from operating in the Brazilian market for ten years; Gontijo was fined BRL 24.2 million; Cunha in BRL 4.1 million; and Figueira in R$ 1.7 million. Two former Board members (Fernando Magalhães Portella and Renato Torres de Faria) received fines of R$700,000 each for approving the payments.

FOREIGN POLICY

The (non) narrative of Lula, the sovereign

It had everything for the important agenda to become a sign of new times for South America and reinforce Brazil’s relevance in the bloc. After all, Lula managed to meet on Tuesday (30) in Brasilia another ten presidents of the continent (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela) — the only exception was the Peruvian Dina Boluarte, that he cannot leave his country, embroiled in a political crisis since the deposition in December of then-President Pedro Castillo. There would be room to give prominence to the signing of the cooperation agreement entitled Consenso de Brasília, or to focus on economic issues, such as the creation of a common commercial currency between the countries of the region and the BRICS. But Lula wasted the opportunity throwing light on Venezuela. He defended President Nicolás Maduro by saying that the government of the neighboring country is the victim of “narratives” – forgetting that power has not changed hands for two and a half decades: Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) and Maduro (since 2013) . Our sovereign had to be corrected by his Chilean colleague Gabriel Boric, (photo) also from the left: “It is not a narrative construction. It is a reality and it is serious”, said Boric. “I had the opportunity to see her in the pain of thousands of Venezuelans who live in Chile. Human rights must be respected always and everywhere, regardless of the ruler. And that applies to all of us.”

CORRECTION In the note ‘Havaianas seeks used sandals’, in the Sustainability column (ed. 1326), the correct percentage for recycling sandals is less than 1% and not 10%.























