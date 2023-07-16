Juan Fernando Quintero showed his face and sent a message, ¿Vainazo al ‘Bolillo’?

The scandalous topic of the departure of Juan Fernando Quintero d.he Junior from Barranquilla, which they lost in their debut in the second tournament of the year against Águilas Doradas and at home, 0-1.

Quintero left the club in a bad way, fighting with the coach, Hernan Dario Gomez, and disapproved by the followers of the cast.

Is happy?

The player reappeared on social networks, after the title was obtained by riverplate, the club of his loves.

River Plate became champion of the Professional League-2023 of Argentine football by defeating this Saturday 3-1 Students, two dates before the end of the championship, in front of more than 80,000 spectators at the Monument stadium.

River needed at least one point to become champion, but they shouted champion with a resounding victory Lucas Beltrán scored after a minute of play and soon put an end to the suspense, in a victory that grew with a right hand from the Uruguayan Nicholas of the Cross (16) and a penalty scored by Esequiel Boat (31). Mauro Mendez (67) discounted for the Pincha.

