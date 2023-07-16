Sunday, July 16, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero showed his face and sent a message, ¿Vainazo al 'Bolillo'?

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Juan Fernando Quintero showed his face and sent a message, ¿Vainazo al ‘Bolillo’?

Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero

Jairo Cassiani. Kronos and Twitter

Juan Fernando Quintero

The Colombian did not come out well from the Junior, but…

The scandalous topic of the departure of Juan Fernando Quintero d.he Junior from Barranquilla, which they lost in their debut in the second tournament of the year against Águilas Doradas and at home, 0-1.

See also  Manchester United's possible lineup to face Nottingham Forest: Ten Hag wants his first final

Quintero left the club in a bad way, fighting with the coach, Hernan Dario Gomez, and disapproved by the followers of the cast.
(Video of Colombia vs. Ireland comes to light: this was the foul that sparked the controversy) (Daniel Martínez abandons the Tour de France due to a concussion)

Is happy?

The player reappeared on social networks, after the title was obtained by riverplate, the club of his loves.

River Plate became champion of the Professional League-2023 of Argentine football by defeating this Saturday 3-1 Students, two dates before the end of the championship, in front of more than 80,000 spectators at the Monument stadium.

River needed at least one point to become champion, but they shouted champion with a resounding victory Lucas Beltrán scored after a minute of play and soon put an end to the suspense, in a victory that grew with a right hand from the Uruguayan Nicholas of the Cross (16) and a penalty scored by Esequiel Boat (31). Mauro Mendez (67) discounted for the Pincha.
(Video: Egan Bernal, victim of brutal and massive fall in the Tour de France)

See also  Genoa in A, Pandev: "Griffin in the heart"

Ciro Nogueira says that PP will have a booklet with “non-negotiable” rules

