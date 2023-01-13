Juan Fernando Quintero is a new Junior player

The novel of the future of the Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero had a happy ending. Finally, this Friday, it was confirmed that the star will play with Junior.

(Strong reaction from Antonela Roccuzzo after Shakira’s strong song to Piqué)

(Gerard Piqué, after Shakira, receives a second blow in less than 24 hours)

“Friends!! What is junior’s issue? I wanted to tell you that it couldn’t be done… and thank all the people in this beautiful club and especially its fans who felt that love and respect all the time!! I wish them the best and many successes in what comes !!”, the player had said on Twitter.

However, this Friday Junior confirmed him as his new player.

Through a statement it was reported: “The CDP Junior FC Board of Directors informs public opinion and the media that an agreement has been reached with Juan Fernando Quintero.”

Quintero’s novel lasted weeks and it was thought that he would end up playing in Brazil, where he had offers from Internacional.

From Barranquilla, TIME learned that the player will arrive in the city this Saturday.

“Hopefully everything goes well. Juan Fernando arrives in the city tomorrow. Juan Fernando does not want to leave Colombia, he wants to be here. He wants to be with his family, with his wife and with his daughter. He will undergo medical examinations and if he passed them, he would arrive with us, ”he said. Fuad Char Abdullahshareholder of the club.

And he added: “It was fundamentally an economic issue that was ceding part and part and it was ceding part and part and today we have reached a definitive agreement and we hope that everything ends well, that he passes the medical exams and we would present”.

(Mourning: ex-soccer player dies mutilated by an attack by his dogs) (Piqué, betrayed by his mother? Unexpected reaction to Shakira’s strong song)

Sports