Saturday, January 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Fernando Quintero is a new Junior player

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero

Photo:

Juanjo Martin. efe

Juan Fernando Quintero

The Colombian had already rejected that opportunity, but this Friday his arrival was confirmed.

The novel of the future of the Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero had a happy ending. Finally, this Friday, it was confirmed that the star will play with Junior.

(Strong reaction from Antonela Roccuzzo after Shakira’s strong song to Piqué)
(Gerard Piqué, after Shakira, receives a second blow in less than 24 hours)

“Friends!! What is junior’s issue? I wanted to tell you that it couldn’t be done… and thank all the people in this beautiful club and especially its fans who felt that love and respect all the time!! I wish them the best and many successes in what comes !!”, the player had said on Twitter.

See also  When does the 2022 Qatar World Cup start? | Complete guide: groups, matches, times and dates

However, this Friday Junior confirmed him as his new player.

Through a statement it was reported: “The CDP Junior FC Board of Directors informs public opinion and the media that an agreement has been reached with Juan Fernando Quintero.”

Quintero’s novel lasted weeks and it was thought that he would end up playing in Brazil, where he had offers from Internacional.

From Barranquilla, TIME learned that the player will arrive in the city this Saturday.

“Hopefully everything goes well. Juan Fernando arrives in the city tomorrow. Juan Fernando does not want to leave Colombia, he wants to be here. He wants to be with his family, with his wife and with his daughter. He will undergo medical examinations and if he passed them, he would arrive with us, ”he said. Fuad Char Abdullahshareholder of the club.

And he added: “It was fundamentally an economic issue that was ceding part and part and it was ceding part and part and today we have reached a definitive agreement and we hope that everything ends well, that he passes the medical exams and we would present”.
(Mourning: ex-soccer player dies mutilated by an attack by his dogs) (Piqué, betrayed by his mother? Unexpected reaction to Shakira’s strong song)

See also  Lionel Messi is negative before the criticism of the French media

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juan #Fernando #Quintero #Junior #player

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The day Nike designed the perfect boot for Batman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result