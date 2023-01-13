Nike Air Trainer 3: The cross-country shoes chosen for filming The third generation model of the Air Trainer had gone on sale in 1988. Due to its characteristics, this shoe was chosen by Nike as base on which to build a tall, comfortable boot and light for Keaton and his stunt doubles.

This is how Nike modified its shoe to turn it into a boot

The designers of the brand worked on some slippers tinted black with the famous ‘Swoosh’ logo in yellow color.

they placed a piece of leather on the instep to hide the cords of footwear.

They covered the leg of the boot with a polyurethane shin guard that ended up hiding the aesthetic sports shoe. The team Warner production finally decided to paint the logo black.

Nike manufactured at its Portland headquarters a total of eight pairs of boots that they sent to Pinewood Studios.

The origin of the Air Trainer: The revolutionary model that McEnroe commissioned from Nike In 1986 the tennis player was renegotiating his advertising contract with Nike and asked the brand for a shoe capable of mitigating the pain he suffered in his ankles during matches.

multi-stud sole adapted by Nike so that mcenroe will play on tennis courts grass.

Nike designer, Tinker Hatfield, worked in a prototype whose sole padded did more comfortable tread. The test was successful and the discomfort of the tennis player they disappeared. One year later it was marketed model successfully. they had born the first Nike Air Trainer.

It was an amazing experience for me because I wasn’t sure that McEnroe I was going to wear my sneakers

Tinker Hatfield Nike Creative

The sequel to Batman once again featured Nike After the good artistic result obtained in the first installment, the producers See also Russia becomes the main (involuntary) supplier of arms to Ukraine from ‘Batman Returns’ contacted the brand again to make another boot model from one of his sneakers. This time they used the Air Jordan VI.

Designed under Jordan’s indications: The Air Jordan VI were the first basketball shoes with an extra piece booster protection in the toe.

The first title of the legend: Michael Jordan won his first ring with the Bulls and was the MVP in the finals wearing the Air Jordan VI in the 1990-91 season.

A more sophisticated suit and greater cache: michael keaton earned 11 million dollars for reprising the character.

“The film that gave rise to the blockbuster summer remains impressive”