Nike Air Trainer 3: The cross-country shoes chosen for filming
The third generation model of the Air Trainer had gone on sale
in 1988. Due to its characteristics, this shoe was chosen by Nike as
base on which to build a tall, comfortable boot
and light for Keaton and his stunt doubles.
This is how Nike modified its shoe
to turn it into a boot
The designers of
the brand worked
on some slippers
tinted black with
the famous ‘Swoosh’ logo
in yellow color.
they placed a
piece of leather
on the instep
to hide
the cords
of footwear.
They covered the leg of the boot
with a polyurethane shin guard
that ended up hiding the aesthetic
sports shoe. The team
Warner production finally
decided to paint the logo black.
Nike manufactured at its Portland headquarters
a total of eight pairs of boots that they sent
to Pinewood Studios.
The origin of the Air Trainer:
The revolutionary model that McEnroe commissioned from Nike
In 1986 the tennis player was renegotiating his advertising contract
with Nike and asked the brand for a shoe capable of mitigating
the pain he suffered in his ankles during matches.
multi-stud sole
adapted by Nike
so that mcenroe
will play on tennis courts
grass.
Nike designer,
Tinker Hatfield, worked
in a prototype whose sole
padded did more
comfortable tread.
The test was successful and
the discomfort of the tennis player
they disappeared. One year
later it was marketed
model successfully. they had
born the first
Nike Air Trainer.
It was an amazing experience for
me because I wasn’t sure that McEnroe
I was going to wear my sneakers
Tinker Hatfield
Nike Creative
The sequel to Batman once again featured Nike
After the good artistic result obtained in the first installment, the producers
from ‘Batman Returns’ contacted the brand again to make another
boot model from one of his sneakers. This time they used the Air Jordan VI.
Designed under Jordan’s indications:
The Air Jordan VI were the first
basketball shoes with an extra piece
booster protection in the toe.
The first title of the legend:
Michael Jordan won his first ring with
the Bulls and was the MVP in the finals wearing
the Air Jordan VI in the 1990-91 season.
A more sophisticated suit and greater cache:
michael keaton earned 11 million dollars
for reprising the character.
“The film that gave rise to the blockbuster
summer remains impressive”
