Yesterday he candidate to the presidency municipal of Culiacan, Juan de Dios Gamez, sent a strong message that it is ready and has a strong and well-organized structure. In the image he is in front of a group of young people who were wearing the red vest of Brunette and showed the sign of the 4T.

It's not a secret that Juan de Dios Gamez it's a orderly, conciliatory and very organized politicianHe also has great leadership among the Morena militancy, because he is a true politician trained on the left. Yesterday in an image he sent a powerful message, in the photograph you can feel the power of the team.

We say it is photography of the moment for two reasons, first, because of the great impact among those who know about campaigns and politics; and second, because it is like a survey which shows how he will start his campaign for the presidency of Culiacán, not only with a wide advantage in preferences, also with a structure that we believe no other candidate has, so pay close attention.

Outstanding. The competition for Senate of the Republic in Sinaloa seems to be defined, a new survey confirms the trends, yesterday the 'Data Analitics' numbers were released that place the Morena formula of Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza at the head with 67.2 percent of the preferences.

In second place, they place the PAN, PRI and PRD formula of Paloma Sánchez and Eduardo Ortiz with 25.1 percent; in third, Fernanda Rivera and Miguel Vicente of Movimiento Ciudadano with 2.5 percent; fourth, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro and Yolanda de la Cruz of the PT with 1.2 percent; and fifth, Jesús Valdés and Nubia Ramos del Verde with 1.1 percent.

As the classic says, it seems that this rice has already been cooked, it looks like Morena's formula with Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza will win easily in Sinaloa. Although second place is very far away, they would no longer reach Paloma Sánchez who would arrive for the first minority.

It must be said that it is difficult for there to be more movements because there are barely 2.8 percent of undecided people, the majority has already defined their vote. As we always say, surveys are the photograph of the moment. But it must be said that this is the second measurement that coincides in preferences for the Senate in Sinaloa. At the time.

National. Speaking of measurements, yesterday Reforma published its survey placing Morena's candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, in the lead with 58 percent of the preferences; followed by Xóchitl Gálvez of the Frente with 34 percent; and third, Jorge Álvarez Máynez with 8 percent.

The survey was lapidary, not only because of the difference, but also because of the medium that publishes it, which means that this is the smallest range of difference, in internal measurements the difference must be double. In the end they are photographs of the moment, but they are a key tool in a campaign.

Another graph from the Reforma survey shows that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's approval rating rose to 73 percent, in December it was at 62 percent, so the increase is very considerable. It is also striking that it has very few negatives. That's how things are.

Political Memory. “Wisdom is an ornament in prosperity and a refuge in adversity”: Aristotle.

@HectorPonce99

More from the same author: