The 2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix was the first in history to take place with a starting grid that used 40% non-fossil fuels. MotoGP celebrates its 75th anniversary, a milestone that marks a major change since the first premier class event on the Isle of Man in 1949.

Global warming is reaching a catastrophic point for humanity and the world is changing as a result. This raises an ethical question for motorsport. As Corrado Cecchinelli, Dorna's Chief Technology Officer, explained to Motorsport.com, “if the big goal was simply to reduce the carbon footprint of racing, then surely the best thing for the sustainability impact of the event would be don't organize it at all.”

It's true, but to think it's that simple is to have an idealized vision of the world. It's a capitalist society and we all have bills to pay; not organizing events for the good of the planet is not an option. And it wouldn't even help solve the problem.

If we exclude motorsports, there are still more than 1.5 billion vehicles on the road in the world. The fact that some races do not take place on weekends is just a drop in the bucket compared to this figure. Motorsport has an important role to play in making the world greener, at the cost of the footprint of its events.

Formula 1 is on track to introduce 100% sustainable fuels in 2026, while MotoGP aims to run its grid on 100% non-fossil fuels by 2027. The fuels will be created in a laboratory, with components sourced from a carbon capture system, derived from municipal waste or non-food biomass.

But that's the ultimate goal. Currently, MotoGP runs on 40% non-fossil fuels. This, explains Cecchinelli, was discussed for the first time about three years ago. Although the automotive industry is focusing more on hybrid and electric propulsion, these “were easily dismissed because none of the teams currently competing were convinced that they were the way forward for two wheels.”

The needs of car and motorcycle manufacturers are obviously different. And the motorcycle industry has always lagged behind in this respect. Therefore, according to Cecchinelli, a hybrid or electric future for MotoGP was “not that practical for actual production.” And so we moved on to sustainable fuels.

The fact that MotoGP is a pioneer in this field is a balancing act. It must move in a direction that is beneficial to the manufacturers, in this case Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Aprilia and Ducati, while ensuring that the needs of the championship are met in terms of providing a product worth buying.

Repsol is one big name buying into MotoGP's sustainable future Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The general answer is that it's very difficult,” replies Cecchinelli when asked about the difficulty of balancing MotoGP's sustainability objectives without compromising the spectacle. “It's an interesting question because it's not at all clear to the public that this affects literally every decision we make.”

“It seems to me that there are always people who live in another world and say something like: 'How stupid, why don't they say that everything is free [regolamento aperto]'. OK, if we do that, we're out of business because it's like committing (entrepreneurial) suicide.”

There are some fundamental aspects that Dorna believes cannot be compromised, such as the fact that MotoGP remains a prototype championship. But within this framework, there are changes that can be made to improve the show without compromising the integrity of the category. An example is the switch to a standard control unit in 2016. Initially some manufacturers were reluctant to introduce it, but then they became convinced and in the end the championship also benefited from greater equality and the elimination of a high barrier to entry.

The transition to sustainable fuels will not be such a radical change for MotoGP, but it is necessary. Its move to road bikes may not be “the main objective” for Dorna, but Cecchinelli stresses that it is “an important factor”. “Being relevant on the road means that the racing budget that each manufacturer allocates to MotoGP has a return on investment,” he says.

Simply put: the higher the technological return on your efforts, the higher your profits. And this applies to both the manufacturer and the minor sponsor. Environmental sustainability is evident, but it must go hand in hand with economic sustainability.

That's why there was never a chance that the transition to sustainable fuels would happen under the banner of a single supplier. MotoGP has a number of well-known fuel companies working with manufacturers, from Repsol to BP, while there are several brands acting as sponsorship partners for various satellite teams. Ultimately, these new fuel regulations have a practical application for these companies and, in turn, could invite other fuel producers to invest in MotoGP.

MotoGP will go to 100% non-fossil fuels in 2027 to allow for development time Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Why was the introduction of 100% non-fossil fuels postponed until 2027?

“When we looked at non-fossil fuels, we realized that 100% non-fossil might bring some issues that might take longer to resolve. You might need to make some engine modifications,” Cecchinelli said, “even if it's just materials and seals and everything else.”

“Maybe the arrival date would still have been 2027, even without intermediate steps. So we think it's a smoother process that helps everyone get familiar with these new fuels without too many problems. It seemed like a more reasonable path to us.”

In terms of integration, the teams found themselves with a “smooth transition” because the new fuel is what is called “drop-in”, which is exactly what it sounds like: a fuel that goes directly into the tank and that's it, apart from a few small change to mapping. It is a new challenge for suppliers to make a fuel that works seamlessly with current engine technologies, but they welcome it, as some can draw on their experience developing similar fuels for cars.

For enthusiasts, sustainability is sometimes a negative word. When F1 adopted turbo-hybrid engines in 2014, it was criticized and derided for its low noise. On the other hand, there is Formula E, which is criticized for being fully electric. But times change and motorsport must change with them. MotoGP understands this, but sustainable fuels won't make any difference to the fans.

In February, lap records were broken in two pre-season tests. In other words, MotoGP is faster than ever and more environmentally friendly – what more could you ask for?

Of course, the transition to 100% non-fossil fuels in 2027 will also coincide with a major revision of the technical regulations, in which it has been proposed to reduce the size of the engines. The exact regulatory framework for 2027 has not yet been released, but all manufacturers interviewed so far have been in favor of the change.

While the next few years will be dedicated to fine-tuning the 100% non-fossil fuels, they should not have a significant impact on performance when they arrive in 2027.

In addition to MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 also move in the same direction and use the same type of fuel as the premier class. The fuel will be supplied by Malaysian oil giant Petronas.

While it doesn't seem like much, sustainable fuels are another step towards securing the future of MotoGP and helping the category make a difference in the world.

MotoGP's small change will have a big impact Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP's other sustainable initiatives

For over 10 years, MotoGP has supported the environmental initiative KISS (Keep It Shiny and Sustainable). This has included eliminating paper in the paddock, reducing the amount of single-use plastic and even donating the teams' surplus food at the end of each race weekend.

All of this has a small impact on the sustainability of each Grand Prix, but it's an impact that isn't large on the overall bubble that each MotoGP weekend ultimately is.

On the track, complementing its commitment to fully sustainable fuels, MotoGP has worked with tire supplier Michelin to increase the amount of recyclable material each unit is constructed from.

Dorna's Cecchinelli admits that this is “0.000 percent of the problem”, but that “we are pioneering the technology to be able to experiment and demonstrate that not only is it possible to produce tires with recyclable materials, but that it is possible to do so to the point of produce racing tyres”.

This demonstrates that every element of motorsport can have a practical real-world application, which will combine to have a much greater impact on environmental sustainability.