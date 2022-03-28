Tuesday, March 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Carlos Osorio would not continue in America, according to press versions

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Juan Carlos Osorio

Juan Carlos Osorio

Scarlet club managers would have decided the departure of the coach.

The hours of Juan Carlos Osorio as coach of America They seem to be counted. The poor results of the season, his differences with the board, and the most recent fall against Tolima, on date 13 of the League, would lead to the departure of the coach, according to press versions known this Monday.

See also  The 10 best moments of Sergio Agüero's career

Tulio Gómez, the team’s largest shareholder, would have held meetings this Monday throughout the day with the coach, to determine the terms of his departure.

Apparently, Osorio agreed to end his cycle at the club, which was an important point to be able to negotiate.

Osorio arrived at the scarlet box for the second half of 2021 and did not achieve the objectives set. He was about to leave at the end of the year. He finally stayed, but this semester the team has not responded.

The same Sunday, after the fall in Ibagué, the DT opened the door for his departure, stating at a press conference that he was ready to leave if the directors so decided.

ADVANCE
SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Why do America and Australia boycott the Olympics hosted by China?

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juan #Carlos #Osorio #continue #America #press #versions

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Income Tax: Learn how to retrieve previous returns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.