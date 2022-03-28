Juan Carlos Osorio would not continue in America, according to press versions

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Carlos Osorio
Scarlet club managers would have decided the departure of the coach.
March 28, 2022, 05:45 PM
The hours of Juan Carlos Osorio as coach of America They seem to be counted. The poor results of the season, his differences with the board, and the most recent fall against Tolima, on date 13 of the League, would lead to the departure of the coach, according to press versions known this Monday.
Tulio Gómez, the team’s largest shareholder, would have held meetings this Monday throughout the day with the coach, to determine the terms of his departure.
Apparently, Osorio agreed to end his cycle at the club, which was an important point to be able to negotiate.
Osorio arrived at the scarlet box for the second half of 2021 and did not achieve the objectives set. He was about to leave at the end of the year. He finally stayed, but this semester the team has not responded.
The same Sunday, after the fall in Ibagué, the DT opened the door for his departure, stating at a press conference that he was ready to leave if the directors so decided.
