The 2022 Personal Income Tax declaration season is open. Having the previous statements can make accountability to the Lion much easier. Taxpayers who had a problem with their computer files and lost their receipts can rest assured. It is possible to obtain a copy of your declarations sent to the Federal Revenue, such as the Income Tax declaration.

According to the Federal Revenue, to download the copy you need to access the e-CAC with a silver or gold level gov.br account. To learn more about gov.br account levels, Click here.

The accountant specialist in taxation and social security, Sergio Allan Cabral, explains, according to Correio Braziliense, that the moment you make the automatic download, it is as if the program inside your computer had connected directly to the Federal Revenue database. It downloads the entire register, with data from paying sources, medical health services and declarations of real estate operations that took place in the taxpayer’s CPF.

It is important to point out that people who are declaring the Income Tax for the first time will have to do all the initial filling out of the goods registration, and everything then becomes more mechanical.

It is worth remembering that the deadline for submitting the IRPF statement goes until April 29 and Brazilians with an annual income of R$ 28,559.70 or more must report.

