On the night of Monday, March 28, in one of the cuts of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, chapter 30, we saw a small preview in which Juan appears (mario cimarro) and Rosario (Zarick Leon) kissing passionately and suddenly Norma (Danna García) discovers them.

First image of Juan and Norma together after 20 years in Pasión de gavilanes, season 2. Photo: Telemundo

These images have impacted all fans, as it was totally unexpected, since from season 1 of “Passion of Hawks” we have seen the love develop between Juan Reyes and Norma Elizondo. They lived their first stage of love with great passion and fidelity, to the point of having their first son Juan David.

So far, as revealed in the preview, we know that Rosario Montes is looking for Juan David (Bernardo Flores) at the hacienda, since surely the eldest of the Reyes Elizondo brothers is not looking for her at the Alcalá bar .

Rosario Montes cannot forget Juan David. Photo: Capture/Telemundo

Already in the stable, Rosario desperately kisses Juan David. They are seen by Juan, who orders his eldest son to leave, leaving only him and Rosario. “Why don’t you look for a full-fledged one? Like me”, Juan says to Rosario as he takes off his cowboy vest and puts her against the wall to kiss her.

Only in a matter of seconds, Norma enters and runs into the scene of Juan and Rosario, immediately leaving the stable. This is how the preview ends that we will surely enjoy at the end of the week.

There is no further context for these events or why Juan had this impulse. What we do know is that Norma and Juan’s marriage is not very good. The arrival of Albin Duarte has destabilized Juan’s reason and has generated jealousy and insecurities in him. It will be a matter of a few more chapters to find out what happens between Albin and Norma as well as with Juan and Rosario Montes.