If living every day as a professional film critic is complicated, having to also write series, in response to the evident demand and the clear expansion of the audiovisual medium, has meant a greater workload. It is not enough to watch an hour and a half movie -hopefully-, you also have to devour several episodes of a season, if not the entire session in one go, to be able to give an opinion with coherence. It is not breaking stone, sorry for the inevitable comment, but getting into the body an avalanche of episodes without medical prescription from breakfast time, with a tremendous watermark on the screen, can alter sleep, a problem suffered by the protagonist of ‘Moon Knight’, the latest bet of the alliance between Marvel and Disney, whose first four installments we have been able to taste some, let’s say, privileged. There is no other way to be aware of what is going on, but it is never advisable to binge on anything, especially by force. Fortunately, if there is something good about the old school of the noble art of cultural criticism, the one that survives with the shine of paper, even if it is awarded the category of endangered species, it is that it owes nothing to anyone, contrary to what that some opinion makers wield on social networks. No platform or distributor sends hams to homes and newsrooms. There is also no obligation to have to put everything right, gnashing your teeth, a disease suffered by some influencers who live by screwing the majors every day. His curse is not being able to bite the hand that feeds him and keep smiling in the face of any creative catastrophe.

Having seen the first chapters of ‘Moon Knight’, we can deflate the hype without fear of dying under a barrage of angry tweets because, objectively, the star series of Disney + is more interesting for what it wants to be than for what it finally is. It starts with great enthusiasm but unnecessarily gets convoluted, reminiscent of other productions of the label without finishing outlining its tone. It is inevitable not to have ‘Venom’ in mind when the supposed dissociative personality of the main character is represented, whose duality does not go well narratively, although it works on other levels, for example if we appeal to the sense of entertainment. Oscar Isaac, spearhead of the project, does an excellent job, you immediately empathize with his initial role as a loser overwhelmed by circumstances, before accepting him as a hero with powers. Despite his remarkable knowledge of history and archaeology, he works as a clerk in the gift shop of a relic museum. At night he sleeps tied to a column in his dilapidated attic because he confuses dreams with reality: sometimes he wakes up in inhospitable places with his memory diminished to the point of not remembering anything he has done in recent days. His presentation and the first steps of the story are on the right track, the portrait of this perplexed sleepwalker is endearing, but the development in the following episodes is tiresome, bordering on the bland, to the point of sowing doubt before the buffer that indicates the continuation of the adventure online on demand.

mind chaos



‘Moon Knight’ is once again of interest in its fourth installment, where it merges with ‘Legión’, an adaptation of another Marvel header to claim, whose three seasons are discreetly available on the platform that hosts the audiovisual material of La Casa de las Ideas. The limits of madness erupt and anything can happen, affecting the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although it takes a bit to get to this point in the fiction of the moment if we talk about marketing, it is worth the endurance until this swerve to enjoy what may come in the last two parts of the first season, a conclusion that can elevate the purpose or just the opposite. In part, the cumbersome story slows down in its second and third chapters due to the gibberish that is marked at the expense of Egyptian mythology, seen that way, and the constant presence of an uncomfortable villain, not in a good way. Ethan Hawke does not do badly, reminding a lot of Kevin Bacon playing the villain in ‘X-Men: First Generation’, but his role as mystical leader of a sect, cane in hand, smells closed. Due to his dark intentions, he seems like a middling Thanos, originality does not match the delivery of the well-known actor from ‘Before sunrise’.

Three frames from the series.

The character of Moon Knight – he first appeared in a comic in 1975, created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin – is not one of the most popular of the Marvel factory, although he has numerous followers in the circle of cartoons that point out his comics. as a work of worship. It is appreciated that he is not only betting on transferring the tribulations of the most famous superheroes to real image, but the maneuver can lead to serious changes in the original spirit. The bet is risky, the action scenes, well resolved, do not abound, and the public is invited to solve the puzzle by empathizing with a protagonist overwhelmed by an evident mental chaos. He suffers from a dissociative identity disorder (DID) that worsens when he becomes a guest of Khonshu, the Egyptian god, who endows him with extraordinary abilities. The description of the multiple personality is a burden in a proposal that stumbles when he tries to emulate Indiana Jones looking in the mirror of ‘Fight Club’, as Isaac himself has commented in an interview. It is not easy to reflect certain mental health problems in a fiction that aims more at evasion than reflection, which would not be a problem if the opposite was not insisted so much in its promotion.

Moon Knight premieres March 30 on Disney+.