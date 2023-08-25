Astana (Union)

Our national ju-jitsu team, sponsored by the Mubadala Investment Company, succeeded in writing history again, and topped the general ranking of ju-jitsu competitions, at the World Championships that concluded today, Friday, in the Kazakh capital, Astana, amid wide international participation, and more than 1,000 players from 44 countries. .

The UAE under-21 champions succeeded in achieving a record number of colored medals, amounting to 15 medals, and clearly excelling in the final fights, most of which they finished by subjugating the competitors, raising the country’s balance in the championship to 46 medals, 15 gold and 12 silver. and 19 bronze.

The male and female players of our national team were able to win 7 gold medals, 5 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals. Aisha Al Shamsi (weighing 45 kilograms), Balqis Al Hashemi (weighing 48 kilograms), Omar Al Suwaidi (weighing 56 kilograms), and Khaled Al Shehhi were crowned with gold. Weighing 62 kilograms, Shamma Al-Kalbani weighing 63 kilograms, Faraj Al-Awlaki weighing 77 kilograms, and Abdul Rahman Al-Shammari weighing 85 kilograms. As for the silver medals, they were won by Sarah Shams Al-Hammadi, weighing 45 kilograms. Shamma Al Balushi weighed 48 kilograms, Fahd Al Hammadi weighed 69 kilograms, Mahdi Al Awlaki weighed 77 kilograms, and Saeed Al Kubaisi weighed 85 kilograms, while Saud Al Hosani won the bronze medals weighing 62 kilograms. And Sultan Hassan, “weighing 69 kilograms,” and Ammar Al Hosani, “weighing 94 kilograms.”​

In a new historic achievement that reflects the true metal of the UAE’s heroes and heroines, Khaled Al-Shehhi, Shamma Al-Kalbani, and Balqis Al-Hashemi were able to combine the gold for the U-21 category at the World Championships in Kazakhstan, and the gold for the “adult” category at the World Championships in Mongolia last month. This achievement reflects the country’s global leadership in this sport, and its superior ability to produce exceptional champions.

The national team player, Khaled Al-Shehhi, who won the 62-kilogram gold, said: “It is an occasion that calls for pride and honor to see this number of Emirati male and female players ascend to the podium and embrace gold, and I would like to stress that these achievements only increase our determination to continue success and multiply Achievements”.

He added, “I am overwhelmed with joy, because I was able to win two gold medals in two different categories within a month in Kazakhstan and Mongolia, all as a result of work, determination and will to conquer challenges and continuous development. We went through a number of difficult fights, but we are always on time.”

Aisha Al Shamsi, the 45-kilogram world champion, said: “I am happy to achieve the gold medal in the world championship, after winning a number of difficult fights and excelling well over a group of the most brilliant competitions. To the wise leadership and people of the Emirates, and of course to the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, which paved the way for us to progress and rise in the championship.

Al Dhaheri: Achievements worthy of the nation’s leadership and people

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu Federation, head of the mission, praised the achievement of our national ju-jitsu team and said: “Our national ju-jitsu team’s champions succeeded in achieving impressive numbers, enriching the state’s balance of medals, and achieving the ultimate goal of topping the general ranking of ju-jitsu competitions and maintaining He won the title for the fourth year in a row, and the credit for that and every Emirati achievement goes to the unlimited support of the wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the follow-up and directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He added: «The sons and daughters of the country presented a great performance, which is the result of the integrated and continuous work of the success system that includes the players, the technical staff and the federation’s work team, and they were up to the responsibility and the broad hopes placed on them, and they deservedly and absolutely topped the competitions of the categories under 18 and 21 years, and perhaps what is pleasing Our chests possess this wonderful generation of champions who do not provide any championship or occasion to raise the country’s flag high on the podiums.

Al-Minhali: Our heroes are the pinnacle of professionalism, patience and determination

Mubarak Al-Minhali, Director of the Technical Department at the federation, said: “Our players shone in the face of a group of elite international champions, and the fights were distinguished by high technical levels, and the national team achieved a qualitative achievement in all respects, and this is evidenced by the achievement of 15 medals, with significantly superiority over The other teams that finished in the following positions, bearing in mind that the competitions were not easy at all, and our champions set the best examples of patience, persistence and complete professionalism in dealing with the course of the match.

He added: «The World Championship imposes different techniques and strategies for fights, due to the high levels and skills of the participating players, and the federation work team and the technical staff are well-prepared and trained players on new methods, techniques and highly efficient technical plans that they benefited from to improve their performance, and applied the instructions accurately, which led them to Overcome all challenges.

Balqis Al-Hashemi… a double joy

Belqis Al-Hashemi, who competed in the final fight for the 48-kilogram category, which is her second final fight in less than a month, and succeeded in seizing gold, explained: “I cannot express my joy with this achievement, and ascending to the podium with the flag of the country. I congratulate the members of the team and I am proud of what we presented in the tournament.” ».

She added, “This remarkable achievement has been achieved, and we are days away from celebrating Emirati Women’s Day. I would like to dedicate this achievement to the wise leadership and people of the Emirates, and to all Emirati women who present the most wonderful success stories in various fields, until they became the role model for women in the world to follow.”

When you face your brother in the final

Faraj Al-Awlaki expressed his happiness for winning the title of world champion in the weight of 77 kilograms and said: “Since the first day of the championship, we have been armed with the highest levels of focus and determination, to continue what our colleagues started during previous years, whose names were closely associated with the pride records of the world championship, and thanks to God We were able to achieve a high achievement outside the borders of the country, and in a difficult environment full of challenges, but the heroes are sure that real achievements come with effort, sacrifice and perseverance.

He added, “My fight in the final against my brother Mahdi was emotional, and in the end the winner is the homeland, and my brother Mahdi is the world champion in the adult category in Mongolia, and he is among the great champions.”