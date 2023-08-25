Victoria Ribeiro – Publisher 3i Victoria Ribeiro – Publisher 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/victoria-ribeiro-editora-3/ 08/25/2023 – 2:59 pm

This year, e-commerce should move R$ 22 for every R$ 100 consumed in Brazilian retail. Percentage that has only one destination: to increase. Evident reflection of the pandemic years (officially, between January 2020 and May of this year) that changed everything. This is common sense, already consolidated. Tiago MelloCMO (marketing) and CPO (products) of linxgroup company StoneCo and specialist in technology for retail, says that pandemic was a kind of digital lever. “There was consolidation of the change in the mindset of retailers, who realized the potential of e-commerce,” he said. But the question that now begins to be asked insistently by the leaders of the segment focuses on the other end, the consumer. What will stick as a habit — and what will come back to the pre-Covid world?

The answer will require understanding even more what goes through their minds. Because in the pandemic, while some risked themselves in the kitchen or in yoga classes never practiced before, around 20 million Brazilians made their first online purchase, according to data from Insider Intelligence.

in the reading of anne hamon It is Olga Martinezfounders of Amélie Consultingdigital purchases, as well as yoga classes or the increase in Do It Yourself practices, represented the pursuit of pleasure at home.

“After the distrust of online shopping was diluted due to the need to purchase basic items, this practice also started to be used to supply the pleasures.”

anne hamonfrom the Amélie Consulting

This logic, however, gains new meaning with the full reopening of physical stores. Being able to go out without a mask again could have represented a full return to physical shopping. But the answers were not so simplistic.

There is a kind of yes and no to consumer behavior. Linx research shows that 61 million Brazilians bought online in 2022, which represents 57% of the economically active population. It’s a lot of people.

This indicates that the attachment to the convenience and flexibility of click-through shopping will not go away or diminish. In the opinion of the founders of Amélie, when people are forced to develop new habits, and discover the benefits of these new behaviors, there is a good chance that the new habits will stick.

That “new normal” brings the inevitable: the need to manage face-to-face sales with digital ones. For Mello, sales growth is precisely related to this combination. The omnichannel practice, which integrates the physical world and e-commerce. “Today it is very common to see the customer start their purchase journey in one channel and end in another. It starts on the website and ends in the store or vice versa.”

Mello says that one of the great advantages of this integration is the possibility for the customer to find products closer to their location, which contributes to the decrease in shipping cost and the increased retailer conversion rate. And on this journey, it is strategic to understand our modus operandi.

Everyday attitudes that are as cultural as they are economic. “The Brazilian is one of those who least like to pay shipping, so free shipping has become a standard”, he said. “With omni, the customer buys on e-commerce, identifies the nearest store and has the possibility to go there to pick up the product. This is a great balcony.”

Cell phone

According to data from Insider Intelligence, Mexico and Brazil are among the main countries that most digitized their trade in 2022.

E-commerce penetration in relation to retail as a whole was 12.4% (Mexico) and 12.3% (Brazil), results similar to those of the U.S and higher than France It is Germany.

According to Mello, this has a strong relationship with the use of smartphone. “Brazilians are very adept at using cell phones,” he said. Data from the agency’s Digital 2023 Global Overview Report survey We Are Socialshow that the average use of smartphones to access the internet by Brazilians is 5h28 per day.

Among all countries, we are second only to the Philippines (5h31) and 1h42 above the global average (3h46). Technological advances have strongly helped in this scenario. “For a long time we were behind in infrastructure, logistics, which contributed to Brazil making up for lost time”, said Mello.

Between the sectors that have more digital consumption In percentage terms they are:

* Books|Music|Movies (67%),

* Computers|Electronics (47%)

* Office supplies (31%),

* Home|Decoration (10%),

* Fashion|Accessories (8%).

Despite still being in the single digits, in terms of financial volume, the Fashion|Accessories segment is in second place: the expected revenue for 2023 is BRL 49 billion, second only to the Electronics trade, with its BRL 187.3 billion.

In the view of Eduardo Tomiyafounding partner of TM20the expansion of Asian brands such as Sheinwhich established its name in the fashion dictionary and among Brazilians, may be one of the explanations for the expansion of the sector’s revenue.

bank estimates BTG show that the Chinese earned BRL 7 billion in Brazil, a 250% jump over the BRL 2 billion in 2021. “It is a brand that has already been developing its e-commerce for a significant time”, said Tomiya. “We see a price differential, daily updates of new products, all very well structured digitally.” In this sense, the brand has become an example for local retailers.

Priorities

And it all comes back to the same answer: the new habits. The partners of consultancy Amélie, Anne and Olga, affirm that the advance of digital purchases is supported by a greater appreciation of timewhich makes people less willing to move due to other priorities.

As is the case with the home office. But, together with that, the progress can also be explained by accessibility. For Olga, “people manage to have more access to a variety of prices and promotions”. And Anne complements by citing the expansion of possibilities. “It is possible to receive products from places that, if not digitally, it would not be possible to access.”

The boom and change scenario is just the beginning of the new retail journey. For Tiago Mello, from Linx, there is still a long way to go in digital commerce. And one of the challenges is related to a technology well used by Asian retailers: artificial intelligence. “E-commerce, by its essence, collects a lot of data. Unlike the physical store, I can find out which products the customer clicked on, how much time he spent analyzing a product, and many others”, said Mello. “And whenever there’s a lot of data, there’s a huge opportunity to apply AI.”