01/10/2025



Updated at 7:38 p.m.





JP Morgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States by assets, informed its employees this Thursday that they will have to return in person to the office five days a week starting in March.

Likewise, the entity announced this Friday the end of hybrid format of teleworking in an internal note to which ‘Bloomberg’ has had access, although the firm has acknowledged that not all offices are prepared to accommodate the entire staff.

«We know that some of you prefer a hybrid schedule and we respectfully assume that not everyone will agree with this decision. We believe it is the best way to run the company«, summarized JP Morgan.

More than half of the 300,000 bank workers They already attended exclusively in person, while those affected by the new requirement will receive a 30-day notice to comply with returning to the office. However, teleworking will continue to be available for exceptional circumstances.