Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero are enjoying a new stage in their lives with the birth of their baby Giuseppe Paolo. The Brazilian model usually shares various photographs of her family life on her social networks. Nevertheless, 'love and fire' was very interested in the exclusive earrings that the couple wore in various publications, which sparked speculation about a possible marital alliance. What is it about? Find out in the following note.

Did Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte have a secret wedding?

In the latest edition of 'Love and fire', The program presented a detailed report on the latest photographs shared by Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero, in which the highly controversial rings are evident. For many netizens, these wedding rings could be more than just accessories, suggesting a deeper connection, perhaps even a secret marriage.

The show of Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter revealed that already during the summer you could see photos of the couple wearing the rings, and for the birthday of their firstborn, Ana Paula was already wearing a similar ring, thus fueling speculation.

How much would Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero's rings cost?

To shed light on this situation, 'Amor y fuego' contacted Gene Colquicocha, a gemologist. The specialist pointed out that the rings they are wearing seem to be made of gold and that Ana Paula's jewelry even has some diamonds, a common detail in wedding rings.

“They could be, yes, because as the images show, they are very similar rings and generally, when a couple seals their vows of love, they do so through marriage rings or alliances,” said the expert.

Finally, Colquicocha revealed that the earrings could cost approximately between 2,000 and 2,500 dollars, considering the weight and the small diamonds incorporated.

How did Paolo Guerrero support the birth of his second child with Ana Paula?

Ana Paula Consortepublished photographs of the day she gave birth to her second child withPaolo Guerrero. In the snapshots, the 'Predator' takes her partner's hands and kisses her as a gesture of support.

“He was a baby who was in a hurry to come into the world. 1.45 pm he came into the world and it was anatural birthafter two cesarean sections of my previous children. A unique experience that I never imagined I would live,” Ana Paula said at the beginning.

Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero in labor. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

