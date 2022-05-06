Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This Thursday afternoon, journalists from different media came together to demand justice from the authorities for the death of the journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez.
The journalist and columnist for El Debate was illegally deprived of his liberty on Wednesday, when he was at his home in the Los Pinos neighborhood. His body was found wrapped in plastic this Thursday morning at kilometer 15 of the Culiacán-Mazatlán highway.
Faced with this crime against the communicator, journalists and writers from various media came together to sign a statementwhere they demand justice for Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos
Read more: VIDEO. Rocha Moya remembers talk with Luis Enrique Ramírez, journalist murdered in Sinaloa
JOURNALISTS DEMAND THAT AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE THE JOURNALISTIC WORK IN THE MURDER OF JOURNALIST LUIS ENRIQUE RAMÍREZ
PRONOUNCEMENT
WE DEMAND THE AUTHORITIES NOT TO DISCARD THE JOURNALISTIC WORK OF LUIS ENRIQUE RAMÍREZ RAMOS IN THE LINES OF CRIME INVESTIGATION
As of May 5, 2022.
CULIACÁN, Sinaloa.- This Thursday afternoon, Sinaloa society was shaken by the terrible news of the murder of the journalist, columnist and writer, Luis Enrique Ramírez.
We express our total repudiation of the violent acts that deprived the journalist of his life, who worked as a columnist in the newspaper El Debate and director of the news portal Fuentes Fidedignas, media in which he covered the political issues of the state. .
uis Enrique Ramírez was illegally deprived of his freedom and later assassinated, violent acts that cause deep indignation, sadness and consternation in the journalistic union and in Sinaloa society.
Given the high impunity that exists in the murders of journalists in Mexico, we demand that the authorities not rule out journalistic work as one of the priority lines of investigation in this case and carry out a transparent process for Sinaloa society and the relatives of the victim. victim, to get to the truth of these facts.
Currently, media workers face an adverse context to carry out their work and the fundamental right of freedom of expression, which makes it increasingly complex to be able to denounce abuses of power, corruption and injustices committed by political groups as well as by the de facto powers.
With the murder of Luis Enrique, there would already be nine journalists murdered so far this year in our country and the first in Sinaloa in 2022.
In this six-year term alone, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 34 journalists and communicators have violently lost their lives with almost total levels of impunity.
According to figures from the specialized agency Article 19, from 2000 to date, 153 journalists have been murdered for causes attributable to their journalistic work. And what we see with concern is that the risks for journalism are increasing, as well as the degree of cruelty and impunity with which not only homicides are committed, but all kinds of
assaults.
The reprehensible crime of our colleague occurs just when the initiative of the Law for the Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders has been kept in the legislative freezer for almost 3 years, despite the constant claims of the journalistic union and the activists of the state to the Congress of Sinaloa.
A few days after the fifth death anniversary of journalist Javier Valdez Cárdenas, who was also deprived of his life by murderous hands in this city, we are forced to relive the horror and impotence, as well as the demand for justice for those who, in order to comply with their duty to inform must surrender their lives. Justice for Xavier! Justice for Luis Enrique! Justice for all and all!
They sign:
- Sinaloa Initiative, AC
- Follow-up Commission of the Javier Valdez case
- Collective of Journalists for Peace and Freedom of Expression
- Walking Journalists Network
- Media Alliance of the Walking Journalists Network
- Northwest
- Riotwelve
- Mazatlan Citizen Observatory
- Zeta Weekly
- Citizen Watchers for the Transparency of Ahome
- National Network of Journalists
- Collective for Freedom of Expression of Guanajuato
- America Armenta
- Adrian Lopez Ortiz
- Antonio Olazabal
- Alexander Sicairos
- Sibely Canedo Cazarez
- Soledad Garcia
- Scarlett Iran Nordahl Sánchez, RadioFormula Mazatlan
- Carolina Sooty
- Marlene Leon Fontes
- Fernanda Magellan
- mario martini
- Mark Vizcarra
- Cecilia Barron
- Rachel Zapien
- Fernando Villa del Angel
- Miriam Ramirez
- Cesar Hernandez
- Barbara Obese
- Ismael Bojorquez
- Roxana Vivanco
- Jose Alfredo Beltran
- Francis Cuamea
- Alexander Monjardin
- Anabel Ibanez
- adriana charles
- Alexander Melendez
- Jorge Melendez
- Aaron Ibarra
- Cayetano Osuna
- Miguel Angel Vega
- Natalie Reyes
- AC Civic Proposal
- Karla Lugo Inzunza
- Liliana Elosegui
- Northeast Journalists Network
- Communication and Information of Women AC (CIMAC)
- Angelica Villegas
- Javier Corcino
- Border Circuit
- Collective NiUnoMás Michoacán
- Spring Tellez Giron G
- Marcela Turati Munoz
- Margarita Zires Roldan
- Celia of the Montiel Palace
- Guadalupe H.Mar
- Darwin Frank
- Diego Ramos Rojas
- Yennue Zarate
- Network for Freedom of Expression Against Violence against Communicators
- Alejandra Guillen
- Alberto Elenes, journalist from Tijuana.
- Mauricio Perez Munoz
- Jacqueline Sanchez Osuna
- Adriana Mujica Murias, Morelos
- Rosario Mosso Castro, ZETA Weekly.
- Octavio Fabela Ballinas, Tijuana reporter
- Joshua David Pineapple
- Raúl Torres, Guadalajara reporter.
- Rafael Pineda, Rape. Cartoonist.
- Sonia Serrano Íñiguez, Guadalajara reporter
- Ana Laura Pérez Mendoza, NOTIVER reporter, Ver.
- Syria Gastelum
- Diana Manzo, IstmoPress
- United Journalists
- photoreportersmx
- ZETA weekly
- Alma Angelina Soto Galvan
- Collective of Active Women of Sinaloa AC
- Amparo Natalia Reyes Andrade
- Karla Janeth Lugo inzunza
- Jorge Nieto / Independent journalist from Tijuana and director of JN Productions
- Ginnette Riquelme Quezada – Freelance Photojournalist
- Agustina Ramírez Cultural Civic Association
- Témoris Grecko / Dog Eyes vs. Impunity, AC
- Analy Nuño / Independent journalist in Jalisco
- Robin Canul Suárez / Independent journalist in the Yucatan Peninsula
- Ernesto Aroche / SIDE B / Puebla
- Karen Fabian Cruz
- RecoverArt
- Dante Aguilera Benitez
- Belem Angle
- Emma Leyva
- Jesus Bustamante
- Maria Theresa Juarez
- Adela Navarro Bello, ZETA Weekly
- Gabriela Martinez, El Universal correspondent
- Sergio Anzures Ochoa The Mexican Tijuana
- Ana Laura Wong journalist Tijuana
- Maritza Cuevas / Morelos reporter
- Estrella Pedroza/ independent journalist Morelos
- Alma Soto, PUNTO MX
- Mariel Dayana Vega Yee/Activist/Sinaloa
- Alejandro Almazan/freelance
- Sheila Arias, Citizen Observatory
- Belizario Reyes, Northwest
- Carmen Paredes, The Mazatlan Debate
- Kenya Hernandez, TVP
- Rafael Torres, Channel 66
- Enrique Bonilla Flores
- Jesus Herrera, Northwest
- Angela Torres Lozano, weekly ZETA
- Osiel Hernandez, Northwest
- Fernanda Hernandez
- Iliana Padilla Reyes, ENESJ UNAM
- Miguel Valenzuela, NDS News
- Carmen Rodriguez, NDS News
- Ignacio Rodríguez Reyna, Fifth Element Lab.
- Luis Fernando Najera
- Adonivan Reyes Figueroa
- Maria Esther Martinez, The Union of Morelos
- Domitilo Evangelista Diaz, Morelos columnist
- Alfredo Ayala
- John Guadalupe Baptist
- Janneth Aldecoa
- Perla Maria Resendez Lopez
- Gladys Serrano
- Norma Sanchez
- Cynthia Castillejos
- RaClaudia Gpe. Perez, nainaridigital.com
- Ricardo Sánchez Bobadilla, Ríodoce Weekly, El Debate, El Chamuco
- Veronica Carbajal, Parenthesis TV Newscast
- Verónica Espinosa, journalist in Guanajuato, David Ordaz, El Financiero Bloomberg,
- Juan Bautista, President of the Fraternity of Reporters of Mexico, Chihuahua
- Arnoldo Cuéllar Ornelas, Laboratory of Journalism and Public Opinion
- Kennia Velázquez, Laboratory of Journalism and Public Opinion
- Jorge Luis Sierra, Border Center for Journalists and Bloggers
- Nelly Sanchez, Northwest
- Manuela Bustamante
- Elizabeth Market
- Omar García, Channel 44 of the University of Guadalajara
- Víctor mag Quetzalli Nicte Ha González.
- Photojournalist.
- Fifth Power Networks IDEA
- Jorge Luis Terreros Sanchez
- Carlos Quintero Juan / journalist in Morelos
- Lourdes López/ journalist in Xalapa, Veracruz
- Pedro Tonantzin/Mechanism for Journalists of Morelos
- Maciel Calvo Elmer/The Union of Morelos
- ZonaDocs, independent media from Guadalajara
- Darwin Franco / ZonaDocs
- Dalia Souza / ZonaDocs
- Aletse Torres Flores / ZonaDocs
- Mariana Martinez Estens, independent journalist Tijuana, BC.
- Juan Carlos G. Partida, Jalisco correspondent for La Jornada
- Karen Rojas Kauffmann, ElMuromx, Oaxaca
- Antonio Mundaca, ElMuromx, Oaxaca
- Verified MX
- Raíchali.com, Chihuahua
- Marta Duran De Huerta
- Shape
- Sonia de Anda, Lic. Victor Carrillo
- Ocaranza Independent Association of Communicators, Reporters and Producers
- Fredy Martín Pérez, Chiapas Lizeth López González, Chiapas, Morelos Aicrepmor. Tijuana-Corner
- Fabiola Rodriguez Breton
- Leticia Villaseñor Herrera, Mechanism for the Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders of the State of Morelos, Tlaulli Rocío Preciado de Morelos,
- Stephania Corpi Arnaud, freelance photographer and journalist
- Jose Alfredo Peña Martínez, reporter from Tamaulipas
- Cuauhtémoc Morgan Hernández, reporter for Today in California Los Cabos
- Hermelinda Vargas Espino, Los Cabos Pericial Collective reporter
- Rocío Gallegos, journalist.
- The Truth in Ciudad Juarez
- Adriana Urrea Torres, journalist for Notimex
- Single Union of Notimex Workers (Sutnotimex)
- Ramon Alvarado
- Angel García, Newspaper The Survey in Cadereyta Nuevo León
- Mireya Marquez
- Lourdes Loza, Corner 32 (Tijuana, BC)
- Juan Noe Fernandez (journalist
- Independent).
- Irritilas Voices AC. Group of journalists from the lagoon of Coahuila and Durango.
- Guillermo Arias, Photojournalist, Tijuana, BC
- Kowanin Silva Maynez, Vanguard
- Victor Magaña, journalist, Guadalajara, Jalisco
- Zurya Escamilla, Political File.Mx
- Rudolph Flowers
- Tirza Duarte journalist Cuernavaca Morelos
- José Luis Simón, Notimex reporter
- Julieta Aragon, ZETA Weekly
- Eduardo Andrade, ZETA Weekly
- Ana Ortiz, ZETA Tijuana Weekly
- Tanya Molina
- Juan Bautista, Fraternity of Reporters of Mexico
- Monica Mateos-Vega, journalist, CDMX
- Media Alliance of the Standing Up Journalists Network
- Rubén Alonso, columnist, Millennium Jalisco
- Walking Journalists Network
- Liliana Rodriguez
- Raul Alfaro
- Francisco Rabago Quezada, Tecate, BC
#Journalists #media #demand #justice #Luis #Enrique #Ramírez
Leave a Reply