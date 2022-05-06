Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This Thursday afternoon, journalists from different media came together to demand justice from the authorities for the death of the journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez.

The journalist and columnist for El Debate was illegally deprived of his liberty on Wednesday, when he was at his home in the Los Pinos neighborhood. His body was found wrapped in plastic this Thursday morning at kilometer 15 of the Culiacán-Mazatlán highway.

Faced with this crime against the communicator, journalists and writers from various media came together to sign a statementwhere they demand justice for Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos

JOURNALISTS DEMAND THAT AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE THE JOURNALISTIC WORK IN THE MURDER OF JOURNALIST LUIS ENRIQUE RAMÍREZ

PRONOUNCEMENT

WE DEMAND THE AUTHORITIES NOT TO DISCARD THE JOURNALISTIC WORK OF LUIS ENRIQUE RAMÍREZ RAMOS IN THE LINES OF CRIME INVESTIGATION

As of May 5, 2022.

CULIACÁN, Sinaloa.- This Thursday afternoon, Sinaloa society was shaken by the terrible news of the murder of the journalist, columnist and writer, Luis Enrique Ramírez.

We express our total repudiation of the violent acts that deprived the journalist of his life, who worked as a columnist in the newspaper El Debate and director of the news portal Fuentes Fidedignas, media in which he covered the political issues of the state. .

uis Enrique Ramírez was illegally deprived of his freedom and later assassinated, violent acts that cause deep indignation, sadness and consternation in the journalistic union and in Sinaloa society.

Given the high impunity that exists in the murders of journalists in Mexico, we demand that the authorities not rule out journalistic work as one of the priority lines of investigation in this case and carry out a transparent process for Sinaloa society and the relatives of the victim. victim, to get to the truth of these facts.

Currently, media workers face an adverse context to carry out their work and the fundamental right of freedom of expression, which makes it increasingly complex to be able to denounce abuses of power, corruption and injustices committed by political groups as well as by the de facto powers.

With the murder of Luis Enrique, there would already be nine journalists murdered so far this year in our country and the first in Sinaloa in 2022.

In this six-year term alone, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 34 journalists and communicators have violently lost their lives with almost total levels of impunity.

According to figures from the specialized agency Article 19, from 2000 to date, 153 journalists have been murdered for causes attributable to their journalistic work. And what we see with concern is that the risks for journalism are increasing, as well as the degree of cruelty and impunity with which not only homicides are committed, but all kinds of

assaults.

The reprehensible crime of our colleague occurs just when the initiative of the Law for the Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders has been kept in the legislative freezer for almost 3 years, despite the constant claims of the journalistic union and the activists of the state to the Congress of Sinaloa.

A few days after the fifth death anniversary of journalist Javier Valdez Cárdenas, who was also deprived of his life by murderous hands in this city, we are forced to relive the horror and impotence, as well as the demand for justice for those who, in order to comply with their duty to inform must surrender their lives. Justice for Xavier! Justice for Luis Enrique! Justice for all and all!

