Turkish journalist Sedef Kabash was arrested for insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This is reported CNN Turk.

Live on the local TV channel, Kabash commented on Erdogan’s policy with words about cattle in the palace.

Her words caused a wide public outcry. A number of country officials, in particular representatives of the ruling Justice and Development Party, harshly criticized the journalist’s statement, calling it “immorality and stupidity.”

The Istanbul Prosecutor General’s Office launched an investigation. According to the police, Kabash was detained at her home on the night of January 21, after which they were taken to the Palace of Justice. According to Turkish law, insulting the head of state is criminalized.

Earlier it became known that the Russian journalist detained in Kazakhstan was released. Stanislav Obishchenko, a freelance correspondent for the Russia Today TV channel, was detained on January 8 when he and his team were filming military equipment on Republic Square in Almaty.