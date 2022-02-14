Rafael was live, when he saw poor Altacia risking her life in the middle of the busy street: the rescue

A Mexican journalist named Rafael Figueroa was carrying out a live report in the streets of Leon when he noticed the poor Altacia in trouble on the roadside. The man immediately interrupted the live broadcast and rushed to help the dog, who was in danger of being hit by some car at any moment.

Many think that i journalists are people devoid of feelings and humanity. For most of the people they are just leeches who, in order to carry out their services and their last minute, would be able to trample anyone.

All of this is one falsehood. They are just workers trying to make a living and if special situations were to happen, they would never hesitate to help someone in need.

To prove that this is all true, today we want to tell you the story of Rafael Figueroaa Mexican reporter who, one day like many others, was carrying out a live report on the streets of his city, Leon.

While talking to the reporter in the studio, he had to stop live as he noticed that on the other side of the sidewalk, there was a poor injured dog trying to cross the busy street.

The man noticed that he had gods trouble walkingbut that in order to find a refuge from the scorching sun, he would still have crossed the street full of speeding cars.

A new opportunity for Altacia

Rafael, putting his own safety at risk, launched himself running in the middle of the road to reach the dog. When she reached her, she blocked her with a makeshift leash and held her steady, despite the fact that she was utterly displeased with being approached by humans.

Once rescued in his car, Rafael accompanied the puppy to the home of Kenyaa woman famous in the city for saving the lives of so many injured strays.

Kenya took care of Altacia in the most loving way in the world, until a few weeks later the puppy was completely healed.

Unfortunately, the false rumor has spread in Mexico that dogs rescued from the streets are carriers of illnesses. So people don’t want to adopt any more. In this unfortunate ride, the same Altacia also found herself, but with the love of Kenya, she will never miss anything.