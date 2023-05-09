Journalism | Ukrainian journalists received Pulitzer Prizes

Journalists reporting on Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine were awarded in many categories.

Respected The winners of the Pulitzer journalism prizes were announced in the United States on Tuesday morning Finnish time. Journalists reporting on Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine received awards in many categories.

One of the important winners was Associated Press news agency (AP), whose three Ukrainian journalists, Mstyslav Chernov, Yevheni Maloletka and Vasilisa Stepanenko, reported on Mariupol, which was destroyed by Russia last year. In addition to them, AP’s correspondent in Ukraine was awarded in the social activity category Lori Hinnant.

In the category of the best news photos, the prize went to AP’s photo editing, which also includes Maloletka. He was also awarded last month in the World Press Photo photojournalism competition from the magazine of the year.

About Ukraine news was also awarded of The New York Times delivery in the international affairs reporting category. The NY Times received an award for both war-related news and investigative articles.

Pulitzer Prizes were awarded for journalism in 15 categories. In addition, seven literary Pulitzers and one music prize were awarded. All this year’s winners and finalists can be viewed from the awards page.