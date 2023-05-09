Recently, information began to circulate announcing the purchase of 20 mexican pesos coins commemorative by Azteca BankBut is this really true?

A few weeks ago, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that it would begin the withdrawal process of the new 20 mexican pesos bill, which began to circulate in the Mexican market in 2021, for a 20-peso coin alluding to the Army of the Aztec country. The decision, maintained the central bank, is motivated, above all, by the fact that banknotes tend to wear out more than, obviously, coins.

And it is that some of the monetary pieces most appreciated by Mexicans are the 20 peso commemorative coinswhich, by the way, come to be offered in thousands of pesos on electronic commerce platforms.

Thus, among the commemorative 20-peso coins issued by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), are the Bicentennial of José María Morelos y Pavón, the Centennial of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States of February 5 of 1917, as well as the Centennial of the Mexican Air Force.

In this context, the rumor began to circulate that Banco Azteca, the financial institution of businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, buys commemorative 20-peso coins, but is it true?

We regret to inform you that, for the moment, Banco Azteca does not buy commemorative 20-peso coins, so the information that was disseminated on social networks and applications is totally false.

Still, you should know that Banco Azteca does buy silver coins, which are also known as Libertad Series Silver Ounces.. These pieces are purchased by the Mexican financial institution for 460 pesos, which represents an increase of 20 pesos compared to 2022.

Likewise, you should know that Banco Azteca sells the Libertad Series Silver Ounces, which weigh 1 kilogram, for 560 Mexican pesos, that is, 100 pesos more than the purchase price, making it one of the most sought after specimens by collectors of this type of specimen.