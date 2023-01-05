Jossmery Toledo She is one of the Peruvian entertainment figures who rose to stardom thanks to the TikTok platform, where she became famous for recording choreography videos when she was part of the ranks of the Peruvian National Police. Over time, her popularity led her to venture into TV, making her debut as a reality girl in programs such as “Reinas del show” and “Esto es guerra”.

In the latter, he had a longer period and caused a stir because of the bickering that he starred in with figures such as Michelle Soifer and Alejandra Baigorria, as well as his new romantic ties with Fabio Agostini.

Why did Jossmery Toledo withdraw from “EEG”?

But since everything has an end, on August 1, 2022, the lawyer by profession was forced to leave the reality show by decision of her own squad.

It turned out that the Court informed the competitors that there would be drastic changes in space, so all participants had to eliminate a member of their team. Despite the fact that the contestants were initially against the measure, they soon chose to eliminate the participant they considered the weakest.

Jossmery Toledo accumulated the majority of votes and was followed by his colleagues Rafael Cardozo and Fabio Agostini.

What does Jossmery Toledo do after leaving “EEG”?

After her imminent departure from reality sports, Jossmery Toledo has more free time to dedicate to her sportswear venture Joss Fit Sport. In the social networks of his brand, Jossmery appears posing with the clothes to exercise.

In addition, the former police officer is an ambassador for the DoradoBet betting house and, as if that were not little, in her free time, she works as an entertainer at events in discos and other nightlife centers.

Jossmery Toledo runs a sportswear company. Photo: Jossmery Toledo/Instagram

Jossmery Toledo is a Peruvian entrepreneur. Photo: Jossmery Toledo/Instagram

Although she was able to complete her higher studies in Law, it is unknown if the model is practicing her profession.

What did Jossmery Toledo study?

Jossmery Toledo He trained professionally at the School of Non-Commissioned Officers of the Peruvian National Police. However, while she held her position in different units that the entity has, she also chose to study at the César Vallejo University, from which she later graduated as a lawyer.