Jossmery Toledo was caught taking a flight to Piura this weekend after having starred in an ampay with soccer player Paolo Hurtado. The influencer appeared on the cameras of “Love and Fire” and, as they showed in the advance of her program on March 27, she was preparing to compete in a bodybuilding contest, well let’s remember that she left the screens a while ago to take on this great challenge.

Also, we can see Toledo training hard to compete and then posing very smiling next to other fellow athletes for photos. The details of this contest will be given in the program of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

What did Jossmery Toledo say after ampay with Paolo Hurtado?

Although Jossmery Toledo did not want to comment on his ampay with the soccer player Paolo Hurtado, the influencer spoke indirectly about it through her Instagram account. “How beautiful life is when you have some friends who want to see you shine, who never leave you alone, especially when you have an existential crisis. I’m so happy to have these friends with me, without a doubt,” she reads. “They are counted on my fingers. I appreciate having them with me,” she added.

Jefferson Farfán reacts to an ampay from Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado

The “Love and Fire” program addressed to Jefferson Farfan after the ampay of Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado. “What do you think of Paolo Hurtado’s infidelity to his wife with Jossmery Toledo. At the time he insinuated something with you”, They Asked. However, he did not respond and continued on his way.

Paolo Hurtado’s wife speaks out

Rosa Fuentes He decided to put an end to his love story with the player Paolo Hurtado with whom he has 2 children and one more on the way after being caught in affectionate attitudes with Jossmery Toledo. “In two days my life changed, my plans and my life project of almost 14 years went to waste. Tell my children that they are the engine of my life and the main reason to get ahead. Castles can be built without a king. Our future will not be marred by the ineptitudes of a person who did not know the meaning of the word loyalty.”