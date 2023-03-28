Seymour Hersh, an American journalist and author of an investigation into the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines, said that he was not surprised by the refusal of the UN Security Council to adopt a Russian resolution that proposed the creation of an international commission to investigate the explosion. He spoke about this on Tuesday, March 28, in an interview with “RIA News”.

“Certainly. Why do they need it? What else did you expect from them? If it were otherwise, it would be news, ”said Hersh.

The journalist also noted the sudden position of Brazil, which voted for the adoption of the resolution together with Russia and China.

On the eve of Seymour Hersh, he announced the possibility of the United States to investigate the explosions at Nord Stream within a few days, however, the White House already knows about the involvement of President Joe Biden in the accidents, and therefore there will be no investigation.

On the same day, it became known that the UN Security Council did not adopt a Russian-Chinese resolution on an international investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream. In addition to China, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Eritrea, Nicaragua and Venezuela were co-sponsors.

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization, Vasily Nebenzya, drew attention to the reaction of the US representative to the submitted resolution. Nebenzya said that “on the thief and the hat is on fire.” He added that all those involved in the explosions would be identified, since the disclosure of all the facts about the accidents could not be avoided.

In addition, Vasily Nebenzya expressed doubts about the transparency of the investigations of Sweden, Germany and Denmark on Nord Stream. According to him, these countries demonstrate a lack of intention to cooperate with interested parties, in particular with Russia, which is the affected party.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he fully agreed with the conclusions of the American journalist Seymour Hersh about the involvement of the US intelligence services in undermining the Nord Stream. The Russian leader added that the truth about the explosions at the joint venture would someday be revealed.

On March 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow did not expect transparency from Western investigations. In particular, he pointed out that the American side reacted very nervously to Russia’s submission of a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on an objective investigation.

Prior to that, on February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation into sabotage on Russian gas pipelines. It says that divers from America planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated the explosives. Washington’s motives, according to Hersh, were to force the FRG to provide military and financial assistance to Ukraine.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.