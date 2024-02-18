Colombian gymnastics is looking for places for Olympic Games and with Jossimar Calvo and Angel Barajas That goal is getting closer after his performances in the World Cup. Cairo, Egypt.

Calvo achieved a bronze medal in his participation in the parallels, a fantastic return for the Cucuteño, who had been lost on the map.

This is how it was won

The Colombian achieved his goal with a score of 15,100, leaving the silver for Olea Vernialev, which obtained 15,233. The gold went to Illia Kovtun, with 15,600, in a fantastic competition, both from Ukraine.

The return of Jossimar Calvo! At the World Cup in Cairo 🇪🇬, he had a notable performance on parallel bars. With a record of 15,100 he took the bronze 🥉which makes the national tricolor rise among the best🤸🏻‍♂️🇨🇴. pic.twitter.com/WfAlUEocHK — Ministry of Sports (@MinDeporteCol) February 18, 2024

Barajas, for his part, was also third in the fixed bar test, with a score of 14.400, in a sensational day for the athlete who is only 17 years old.

The Colombian was surpassed by Tang Chia Hung from Taiwan who won gold with 14,500, while the silver went to the British Jose Fraser, who marked 14,433 on the form.

🇨🇴 Ángel Barajas is not far behind, too, he took bronze at the Cairo World Cup, in the fixed bar event. Presentations that fill a country with joy 👏🏻. pic.twitter.com/85HR4yQIzm — Ministry of Sports (@MinDeporteCol) February 18, 2024

The next challenge for the Colombian delegation will be Cottbus World Cup, Germany, the other weekend.

