According to Redaian Intelligence, a well-known newspaper that often reports correct information on great TV series (mainly The Witcher), House of the Dragon is reshooting some parts of the second season. The site reports that filming will continue until March and among the scenes that will be reworked there will probably be a big battle. House of the Dragon is expected to return for a second season this summer.

Redaian Intelligence speculates that the battle in question could be that of Rook's Rest, which was said to have been filmed over the course of two weeks in August. While the battle doesn't appear to be the only focus of the reshoots, it appears to be one of the production's major commitments.

Some scenes of this battle have already been shown in the trailer that you can see above.