Joseph Fidel is unstoppable. After living in Miami (United States) and performing a series of concerts in Europe, the Peruvian salsero will return to our country to reunite with his followers, after more than a year.

“I am happy to return to Peru, to be with the people who have followed me for years. And I’m looking forward to performing the concerts, because I bring a lot of news that you’re going to love. So I wait for you in each city that I will perform, ”said Josimar days before returning to the stages that saw him from the beginning of him as a soloist.

Through his Instagram account, in which he has already exceeded one million followers, the popular ‘King of perucha sauce’ He expressed his joy at being with his compatriots again, as part of his world tour “The Beginning”, which will start in Peru on October 31.

“Peru, our world tour has arrived. From October 31 to January 1”, wrote the interpreter of “The Adventurer” on his social network as a text that accompanies a video, in which he mentions the countries where he will offer concerts.

He will not talk about his private life

Josimar Fidel Farfán, 35, will be physically and emotionally doomed to reunite with his Peruvian fans. Therefore, he has decided not to answer questions about his private life.

“I am only going to meet my public again, I will not speak to the press and I do not have to answer to anyone about my private life. Also, I have no interest in clarifying anything, ”he told La República. As it is recalled, the salsero is immersed in a scandal of alleged infidelity to his Cuban wife Yadira Cárdenas.

Josimar Farfán assures that in Peru he no longer had more to do, with respect to music. Photo: Facebook | Josimar

Why did you leave Peru?

The interpreter of “The best of all” tells why he decided to settle outside the country. According to Josimar, in Peru he developed everything he could do and felt that he stopped growing musically.

“In Peru I was doing almost everything repetitive, I had nothing else to do, that is, it was all the same: the concerts, playing on the radio, going to the channels and, from there, again the concerts, the provinces, the discos. I did not see any improvement change, we had already stagnated. I had already reached the ceiling “, held.

Josimar, who plans to offer concerts in Lima, Cañete, Chiclayo, Chimbote, Piura and Trujillo, affirms that he left his country because “I already had to leave to look for new challenges, new horizons, new opportunities for my career, and all the everyone knows everyone knows that the United States is the country of opportunities, it is the country where all the record companies are”.

Finally, the salsero assured that it was a difficult but necessary decision. “That’s why we decided, both my team and I, that we had to leave. And what I have done here in the United States I would not have achieved in Peru”, he concluded.