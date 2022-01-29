Peru’s victory against Colombia has once again fueled the illusion of participating in Qatar 2022. For this reason, after the result of the confrontation on Friday, January 28 in Barranquilla, different figures from the Peruvian show business celebrated the victory, and one of them was the sauce boat Josimar, who from the United States sang a song that moved his followers.

In the video shared on his official Instagram account, the singer not only wore the Peruvian national team shirt, but also a jacket with the national colors, to show that, despite being far from his country, he is still a Peruvian who celebrates the achievements of the Bicolor.

Josimar he sang one of the emblematic songs and that is used to celebrate each entry of the Peruvian team, but in a salsa version. “How can I not love you! How can I not love you! If you are my dear Peru, the blessed country where I was born. Long live Peru! ”, He intoned very euphoric. “We won! Up Peru, gentlemen! Let’s go we can!” He noted in his social media post.

Salsero advises Brunella Torpoco on her career as a singer

Last Friday, January 28, the program En boca de todos had Brunella Torpoco as a guest, who at 22 has achieved recognition in the music industry. In said edition, through a video call from the United States, Josimar was encouraged to advise the sauce boat so that she can move up in her career. “Don’t listen to anyone, you go ahead”, was the comment of the interpreter of “El aventurero”, who later promised him that they would record a song together.

Josimar assures that he has not made mistakes as a father

Despite the different criticisms for being an absent father with his last daughter, the result of his relationship with María Fe Saldaña, Josimar does not admit that he has made mistakes. “They speak what the programs think. I’m not going to be telling everyone what’s true and what’s not. My children are fine. I do not make a mea culpa because I do not regret anything. I know what I did, they know what I did, they know why I did it and nothing else. (…) I am happy with what I am doing. If I was doing something wrong, I would have been stuck and wondering what I did wrong, but I didn’t do anything wrong, “he revealed at a press conference.