As you surely already know, the reboot from icarly came to Paramount + a few months ago. Overall, it seems that fans were very satisfied with the new tone of the show, and to appeal to even more nostalgia, it was revealed that Josh Peck, who participated in Drake & Josh With Miranda Cosgrove, will return to this series in its second season.

According to information revealed by the magazine People, Peck will play Paul, manager Carly Shay, who is described as “extremely aggressive and ambitious.” It is not known exactly when this episode will air, but it seems that this time we will see the actor in an antagonistic role, contrary to how it was in Drake & Josh.

Of course, the characters of Peck and Cosgrove They will not have a sibling relationship this time, however, it is a good opportunity for the scriptwriters to put in different references and easter eggs that the fans of Nickelodeon they will surely recognize.

Editor’s note: Having watched the first few chapters of this reboot, I think it’s definitely not for me. However, I think the tone they set was the right one to appeal to new audiences and obviously those who enjoyed the original iCarly a few years ago.

