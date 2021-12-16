We are two weeks from the end of 2021 and three weeks from the start of the new Clausura 2022 tournament where Mexican soccer clubs will seek to conquer the long-awaited title.
As for the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine, champion during the first half of 2021, it will try to return to glory, but for this they will do a clean in the institution, because Juan Reynoso he worked with what little there was and still achieved the feat of being a champion. So now it’s time to give the club a new look.
It should be noted that in the middle of December there have been many rumors about departures, renewals and signings, but so far there have been three official movements, the three being casualties of the club with the games of Josué Reyes, Yoshimar Yotún Y Walter montoya.
However, there are still several casualties to be confirmed and new reinforcements are expected, so in the following list we share how an ideal eleven of the celestial table could be with the rumors that have sounded and if they will be fulfilled.
But first you have to take into account that these players (Alexis Peña, Lucas Passerini
, Jaiber Jiménez, Alexis Gutiérrez, Orbelín Pineda and Roberto Alvarado) will not be taken into account in the ideal eleven, because they are in rumors of leaving and will be replaced by elements that could arrive.
The historic celestial goalkeeper will continue under the three sticks of the team for a while more, everything indicates that he will retire at the Noria, but for that there are still several tournaments to go.
Everything indicates that the Guarani side will continue to be in charge of the right wing and although his contract is close to expiring, there are already rumors about his apparent renewal with the cement manufacturers to continue for several more years.
The ‘Tasting‘He had a great year in general, he was finally able to be champion with the Machine and was taken into account by Gerardo Martino To go to the Mexican team, if he does not lower his level considerably, he may also be another player who reaches retirement in the Machine.
The prodigious Guarani center-back continues to be a defender with claw and impetus, he was recently renewed and will continue to lag behind for several tournaments.
The left wing has been a weakened position in the last year for the Machine, the injuries of Adrián Aldrete have left that position to be occupied by other elements as in their time Ignacio Rivero, Shaggy Martínez and his own Yotun that already left the club. If rumors about exchanging Alvarado for Antuna Y Mayorga. The lateral would have new blood on the left.
Antuna would be the new element of the Machine is cooked the exchange by Alvarado, would have competition with Ignacio Rivero, but how do you know Reynoso he would balance his stakes with rotations according to his level of play.
One of the immovables of containment is Roof and will surely continue to be a key part of Reynoso in the center of the field.
Another essential in the team’s containment, MVP in the Clausura 2021 and despite the fact that there have been many rumors about his departure, it seems very complicated that he can leave this winter and possibly wait until his contract ends to go to the Old Continent.
‘Pol‘is an undisputed player in the scheme of Reynoso, It is expected that it can be renewed before the next semester, for now, it is expected that it will continue to be a key piece of the club.
It is expected that Gimenez is taking more and more prominence, although in the last year it has continued without undisputed der, the departure of Montoya, and the possible games of Bryan angle Y Lucas passerini, even the possible exit of the ‘Little head‘would offer you more options.
There has been speculation about the possible departure of the Uruguayan attacker, but apparently there have been no concrete offers and it will only come out in exchange for $ 8 million, being an important figure, if he does not come out he will continue to be the stellar striker, otherwise a striker with his characteristics would definitely have to arrive to fill the gap.
