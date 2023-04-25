The F1 Commission met today to define and approve the final version of the new format of the Formula 1 weekend which will be introduced this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on the Baku street circuit. The proposal was approved unanimously.

The main subject of discussion was the introduction of Saturday morning Qualifying, called Sprint Shootout. These will officially take the place of the second free practice session and will define the starting grid of the Sprint Race to be held on Saturday afternoon.

Furthermore, the Sprint Race qualifying session changes its timetable compared to what should have been the second free practice session, bringing the start of the session one hour earlier than expected up to now.

The new format will be used for the first time in Baku, the first of six weekends where the Sprint Race will be held on Saturday.

This is Baku’s new weekend schedule

Friday 28th April

Free Practice 1: 11:30 – 12:30

Qualifying Race: 3.00pm – 4.00pm

Saturday 29th April

Sprint Race qualifying (Sprint Shootout): 11:30 – 12:30 (new format)

Sprint Races: 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Sunday 30th April

Race: 1.00pm – 3.00pm

Sprint Race qualifying: how long do they last

One of the main novelties of the qualifying session dedicated to the Sprint Race is the duration. It will always be divided into three parts: Q1, Q2 and Q3, with the same method of elimination and promotion to the next round. What will change, however, is precisely the duration of the three phases.

Q1: The first session will last 12 minutes

Q2: The second session will last 10 minutes

Q3: the third and final session, the one that will define the top 10 positions, will last 8 minutes

The intention is easy to understand: to allow each driver to make only one attempt per session, although in Q1 you can actually make – there would be time – 2 runs, while in Q2 and Q3 it is possible to make 2 attempts but without a pit stop to replace the tyres.

Tire allocation for ‘Saturday Sprint’

The F1 Commission has also approved the tire allocation for the Shootout Sprint and the Sprint race. Here are the choices made:

dry track:

2 sets of Pirelli White Hard

4 sets of Pirelli Yellow Medium

6 sets of Pirelli Red Softs

The riders, with a dry track, will be able to use the following sets of compounds in the three rounds of the Shootout Sprint:

In Q1: a set of Medium

In Q2: a set of Medium

In Q3: a set of Soft

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Shootout Sprint: this is how you will have to serve the penalties

The introduction of the Shootout Sprint has also led to a natural management of penalties.

Grid penalties received for infractions in Free Practice 1 and Friday qualifying will be valid and to be served during the race. Those instead received in the Sprint Shootout, the pilots will have to discount them in the Sprint Race on Saturday.

On the other hand, those who will be given a penalty during the Sprint Race will have to serve it in Sunday’s race.

An infraction related to the Parc Fermé will result in a start from the pit lane for the Sprint Race and for Sunday’s race. On the other hand, those who incur penalties due to components of the power units will pay them exclusively in the race (unless these fall within the case of infringement of the Parc Fermé regime).

The objectives of the new format

The approval of the new format that will be used in Baku has a very specific plan, namely to make Saturday morning more relevant as explicitly requested by the Formula 1 Commission, but also to give each day of the weekend a competitive element by moving race qualifying on Friday.

Making the weekend more exciting, yes, but also increasing the difficulties for the teams, giving them less time to understand the behavior of their respective cars and tires and having less opportunity to adjust the set-up.

In the decisions taken there is no lack of intent to increase the risks for the teams: a second qualification – the one for the Sprint Race in which the riders will have less time to find the perfect lap to qualify for the next round, without however compromising the entire weekend should things go wrong on Saturday (in qualifying or in the Sprint Race).

New to the 2023 and 2024 regulations

Beyond the Shootout Sprint, i.e. the shift that will define the starting grid of the Sprint Race, the Formula 1 Commission has also taken decisions regarding some updates to the 2023-2024 technical regulations.

In fact, it was decided to increase the number of internal combustion engines (ICE), turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K as early as this season, going from the current 3 units to 4 for single-seaters.

In addition, the time allocated for starting grid procedures for a grand prix will increase from 40 to 50 minutes. In some races, the additional time will be used to introduce the drivers to the fans.

Important addition to the FIA ​​Sporting Code: the updated definition of ‘Work on the car’ during a pit stop penalty (article 54.4.c) which was introduced as a Directive in March will be included in the above code.