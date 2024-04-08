José Peláez joined his life with that of Alejandra de la Flor in an intimate ceremony in which well-known figures from the television medium were present. The popular driver asked his then-girlfriend for his hand months ago in a helicopter in Hawaii and a few days ago they became husbands. The ceremony was applauded by the presenter's followers, but a curious detail caught attention: Peláez wore sneakers when he got married.

Why did José Peláez wear sneakers on his wedding day with Alejandra de la Flor?

Usually, on their wedding day, the groom and bride wear quite formal clothing: elegant dresses and refined suits accompanied with heels and dress shoes; However, José Peláez was the exception.

The figure of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' He wore a blue suit, white shirt, black tie and white sneakers. The fact surprised more than one and they did not hesitate to criticize Peláez's style.

However, the presenter's sneakers would not be a matter of fashion, their meaning goes further, since they have sentimental value. As shown on his Instagram account, the entertainer's Adidas brand footwear is personalized with the date of his wedding: April 6, 2024. “This day will be etched in our memories forever”reads in the story on said social network Jose Pelaez.

” title=” Sneakers by José Peláez and Alejandra de la Flor. Photo: Instagram capture/José Peláez

” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy” decoding=”async”/>

Sneakers by José Peláez and Alejandra de la Flor. Photo: Instagram capture/José Peláez See also Emanuel Noir, singer of Ke Personajes, was arrested after being involved in a street fight

José Peláez and his religious wedding with Alejandra de la Flor

After their civil union, José Peláez and Alejandra de la Flor moved on to a deeper commitment by celebrating their marriage in the church. This significant event was shared with their loved ones in a ceremony full of romance, which marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

The couple shared photographs of the event on social media, courtesy of their closest friends and family. The couple's first dance was accompanied by the song 'Lost in the Night' by Diego Torres, which reflected their deep love.

Alejandra de la Flor dazzled in a distinguished white dress, enhanced with pearls and lace, while José Peláez opted for a blue suit and white sneakers to show his unique essence. They were then seen leaving in a red car decorated with roses, before immersing themselves in the celebration that extended with a party full of joy and happiness.

Photos posted on social platforms show the happy couple being lifted on the shoulders of their friends. The images captured moments of indescribable joy.

How did José Peláez ask his girlfriend, Alejandra de la Flor, for her hand?

During a conversation with Mónica Delta, the presenter shared that his initial plans were to get married in early 2023, but due to his busy schedule he chose to postpone it until they both had more time. With the assistance of a friend, he selected the engagement ring and transported it in a suitcase to ensure her protection.

However, upon arriving in Hawaii, he realized that he had forgotten the code on the suitcase, so he faced an unforeseen event. In a romantic twist, the driver chose to propose aboard a helicopter over Hawaii. During the exciting flight, José Peláez proposed marriage to his partner, to which Alejandra de la Flor answered 'yes'.