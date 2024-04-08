The weather outlook for this Monday April 8, 2024around the Solar Eclipse 2024presents an alert scenario in different parts of the country, with forecasts ranging from showers to the possibility of tornadoes according to the WITH WATER.

It is expected that Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas face the possibility of thunderstorms, hail, and the formation of whirlwinds or tornadoeswhile Chiapas, Oaxaca and Sonora could experience showers.

Furthermore, regions such as Chihuahua and Durango They will face winds with intense gusts of up to 100 km/h, accompanied by dust devils. There will be isolated rain in Baja California, Campeche, Chihuahua, Hidalgo, Puebla, Quintana Roo and Veracruz.

Likewise, it is predicted Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are also expected with possible dust devils in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Colima, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tlaxcalaas well as conditions for the formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Will the 2024 Solar Eclipse not be seen? This is how the WEATHER will be TODAY by states in Mexico | WITH WATER

The origin of these adverse conditions is attributed to several climatic factors. The arrival of a cold front is expected in the northwest and north of Mexico, a dry line over Coahuilaas well as a polar trough in northern Sonora and Chihuahuto.

These elements, together with the polar jet stream and a low pressure channel in the east and southeast of the country, will create an environment conducive to extreme weather phenomena.

Which states will be warmest today?

Regarding temperatures, they are forecast extremely low minimum temperatures in some mountainous areas, with values ​​that could drop to -10 degrees Celsius in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

As if that were not enough there will be temperatures from -5 to 0 degrees and frost in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Zacatecas, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius in the mountains of Aguascalientes, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Puebla, San Luis Potosí and Tlaxcala.

On the other hand, they are expected maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in 17 states: Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Hidalgo, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán

Places that are not saved by Temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees are Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, southwest Puebla and Quintana Roo, as well as 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Durango, Sinaloa and Zacatecas.

Climate by regions today, April 8 in Mexico

The regional forecast highlights specific conditions in each area of ​​the country. In the Valley of Mexico, a cool environment is expected in the morning, with temperatures that could drop in high areas, while in the afternoon warm weather is expected, with winds that could reach considerable speeds.

Similar situations are expected in other regions, such as the Baja California Peninsula, the North Pacific, the Central Pacific, the South Pacific, the Gulf of Mexico slope, the Yucatán Peninsula, the North Table and the Central Tablewhere the population is recommended to be alert and take precautions against the adverse weather conditions that are coming.

Given these adverse weather conditions, recommendations are issued to the population to take preventive measures. It is essential to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and pay special attention to vulnerable groups such as children, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses. In addition, you are urged to follow the instructions of the health and Civil Protection authorities to mitigate risks.