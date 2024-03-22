The former president of the Paso Azul de Lorca, José María Miñarro, entered this Friday into the gallery of presidents of the Brotherhood of Farmers located in the Blue Museum of Holy Week, after donating the portrait made by the painter José López Gimeno. The event took place minutes before the solemn Eucharist in honor of the Virgin of Sorrows that was celebrated in the church of San Francisco.

El Paso reviews its history with this gallery promoted by the Paso Azul Foundation to pay tribute to the people who led the Brotherhood of Labradors and contributed to its progress throughout its history.

It is made up of old photographs, such as that of Eduardo Parra Fernández Ossorio, taken in the mid-19th century, and eight pictorial portraits. The portraits of José Mouliaá Ladrón de Guevara and that of José Méndez Martínez are signed by Francisco Cayuela; that of Juan Mouliaá Parra is the work of Emiliano Rojo and those of Joaquín Gimeno Castellar, José María Castillo Navarro, Ángel Olcina, Cristóbal Alcolea Paredes, and José Antonio Mula are signed by the painter José López Gimeno.

During the Eucharist, Miñarro, who was president of the Brotherhood between 2015 and 2023, received the title of honorary president of Paso Azul.