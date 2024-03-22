by VALERIO BARRETTA

RB, disappointing start

Compared to the expectations that existed on the eve and some speculation on its similarity with Red Bull, it was reasonable to expect a RB at least permanently in the points. Instead, after two race weekends, the Faenza team is still at zero in the Constructors' World Championship: after an anonymous race in Bahrain if not for the argument between Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, in Jeddah the RB VCARB 01 offered encouraging performances on the lap dry, only to then be relegated in the race.

Helmut Marko, never tender towards the drivers and the Faenza team, does not send word: the Austrian believes that the points were achievable both in Sakhir and in Jeddah and expects the Ricciardo-Tsunoda duo to increase their performance level.

Marko's words

“So far Ricciardo is a little behind, yes, while Tsunoda's speed in qualifying is fine. But in the race both are too slow“, these are the words of the Austrian. “I think a point would have been possible in each of the first two races“.

Having a good 2024 season is very important for both Ricciardo and Tsunoda. In fact, the two have contracts expiring at the end of the year and are in the running for a promotion to Red Bull should Sergio Perez be let go at the end of the season by the parent company. To aspire to Red Bull, however, you need that top-10 which, in truth, has so far been denied to all the teams in the second part of the grid, with the exception of Haas, which achieved a tenth place with Nico Hülkenberg in Jeddah thanks to a team game played against Tsunoda.