The famous television producer José Luis Moreno appeared again this Wednesday as an investigator before the judge of the National Court who is trying to clarify his responsibility in an alleged macro-scam against different investors and banks to obtain financing for their projects. This time his interrogation, within the framework of the so-called ‘Operation Titella’, focused on his alleged participation in contracts with RTVE using intermediaries when he could not do so, due to his large debts with the Treasury.

Moreno pointed out that his role in the contract that the plot negotiated with the public network to make a television series was that of a mere creative, since according to his version the weight of the conversations was carried by the company Integral Mundo Producciones. According to the investigation, Moreno and his partner Antonio Aguilera would have used said signature to sign an agreement with the entity thanks to the “collaboration” of the actor Santiago Segura, after maintaining “numerous contacts and meetings” with the then president of RTVE José Antonio Sánchez and the directors of Content and Programming, Antonio Luis Sevilla and Fernando López Puig, respectively.

According to the investigators’ report regarding the diaries that Moreno kept at his home in Boadilla del Monte at the time of his arrest, the producer would have turned to Segura as a “guarantee” to sign that contract with Televisión Española worth more than six millions of euros. But this Wednesday, Moreno, when asked by the prosecutor, indicated that Segura signed up for the series project because he was a friend and because he was enthusiastic about the idea. However, he added that everything was frustrated with the arrival of Rosa María Mateo to the head of the public corporation.

Likewise, the producer has confirmed that he paid for a trip to Germany for one of the directors of RTVE, Antonio Sevilla, but has maintained that he is a man of integrity who wanted to move to the private company and that he wanted to sign him for one of his projects. In this sense, he has reiterated that the person in charge of the negotiation was Integral Mundo – specifically, Antonio Aguilera – and that his role was that of a creative.

On the other hand, after mediating some things, the ventriloquist has also agreed to deliver a body of writing (a sample of his handwriting) outlining different numbers and letters in front, a sample that will be used to compare it with certain notes that appear in the case. Already outside the court, he has told the media that the accusations against him for the alleged crimes of fraud and money laundering are “false” and that he is “terribly well.”

Tax documents



Previously, during his statement, the producer had indicated to the judge and the prosecutor that he was willing to collaborate in the case and that he is at the disposal of the court. But the Public Ministry has blamed him for not having provided tax documentation from companies that had been requested of him and then Moreno has said that he will do so.

For his part, the lawyer of Alejandro Roemmers, the Argentine producer allegedly defrauded by Moreno in the framework of the collaboration to make the series ‘Glow and Darkness’ about the life of Francisco de Asís, has put on the table alleged irregularities in the travel receipts that his client paid to the ventriloquist, 650,000 euros in total. Apparently, the trips paid by the Argentine producer do not correspond to those actually made by Moreno, which he has alleged were “administrative errors.”

This was the third time that the ventriloquist appeared at the National Court during the investigation of this case. However, in the first he took advantage of his right not to testify after being arrested in July 2021, while in the second – in February of last year and at the request of his defense – he denied any illegality in relation to the alleged macro-fraud, ensuring that he was not the “capo” of anything but rather a businessman with a long history.