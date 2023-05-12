Friday, May 12, 2023, 7:49 p.m.



In its promotion and defense of the products and customs of the Campo de Cartagena region, Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) uses the “Paparajote Cartagena” to “denounce the gastronomic appropriation of Murcia.” The peculiar thing about this initiative proposed by its leader, José López, who was mayor of the municipality from 2015 to 2017, is the inclusion of a typical sweet from the Murcian orchard. In the same way that there are no doubts about the origin of this dessert, neither are there, he assures, regarding the quality and variety of the local gastronomic offer, which sells itself and does not need great condiments to satisfy palates. More demanding.

With the paparajote as an ‘intruder’ in a menu of local products, the Cartagena formation seeks to “create an intentional confusion”, as is done when “the cauldron, the seafood, the Asian, the michirones, the flowers are incorrectly labeled” bridal and explorers as products of Murcia.

A garden intruder



A spokesman for MC explained that they have no problem if “Region of Murcia or Autonomous Community of Murcia” were used because they understand that Cartagena is part of a whole in which they hope to enter with a deputy in the Assembly. In this regard, MC points out that if they succeed, it will make it easier for them to change the rules “that only favor the municipality that San Esteban wants.”

With this inappropriate association of the paparajote they want to understand “how absurd and harmful cultural appropriation is” that Cartagena products, heritage and resources suffer continuously in an attempt to lose their identity. In this regard, he insisted that “nobody thinks of calling the Miguelitos de La Roda, from Albacete, for example” and assured that it is necessary to respect the peculiarities of each town, however small, to promote them. However, when the time has come to celebrate the gastronomic feast, they will not take the “paparajote from Cartagena” to the fair. In short, it is one more measure to vindicate the Cartagena idiosyncrasy and denounce the “contempt” that “systemically infringes Murcia” on the municipality of Cartagena. Regarding the annual fair, the initial forecast is that it rotates in each call to reach all corners.