After a failed adventure in Spain, José Juan Macías returned to Chivas to resume his career in Liga MX. However, this return has not been the most fruitful as the Mexican striker suffered from multiple muscle injuries and a game loss as a result of inactivity with Getafe and at the beginning of this tournament he suffered an injury that caused him to miss the rest of the football year.
Since then, José Juan has worked through the care of the club to be able to return to the fields as soon as possible and right now, in the words of the footballer himself, he is half way through his rehabilitation, while ‘JJ’ gives a clear picture of when he could return to activity with the Chivas team.
“It has gone quite well for me, I have been away for 3 and a half months, a process where I grew as a person, I have been able to develop in other facets, it was a mini-retreat for me, undertaking, preparing myself in the studies and working too physically. I am at 50 %, I’m missing the other 50%. I’ll be on Day 3 or 4 of the next tournament. Right now it’s just a gym, in November I start jogging and aerobics; and in December I’m on the court to touch the ball.”
– Jose Juan Macias
The beginning of 2023 is the date cited for Macías to reinforce the herd.
