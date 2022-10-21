The Sun: flight attendant warns passengers against buying extra seats on plane

The former flight attendant denied the cunning life hack of passengers to get extra seats on board the aircraft. She spoke about this in a video on TikTok, which drew the attention of the British tabloid The Sun.

Kat Kamalani, who has worked as a flight attendant for six years, said some tourists unknowingly buy three seats on the plane in one row to ensure a more comfortable flight. According to them, it comes out cheaper than buying a business class ticket.

Meanwhile, Kamalani warned passengers against buying extra seats on the plane. She noted that this method does not always work. If the flight is full, and there are empty seats on board, then the representatives of the airline will definitely offer them to other passengers. “So I probably wouldn’t buy extra seats,” she added.

The viral video of the former flight attendant, which received over 660 thousand views, caused controversy on the network. So, some users of the platform stated that the airline has no right to put other people on the seats paid for by passengers. “It’s not fair,” one of them remarked.

Other commentators supported this practice of air carriers. “Honestly, this is the right decision,” the user emphasized. “You don’t have to buy more seats than you have to.”

