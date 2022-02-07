Jose Arnaiz (26 years old) came to Butarque with a reputation as a gambetero soccer player. signed for him Leganes in 2018 from the FC Barcelona in exchange for five million euros to acquire 50% of its rights. The Catalans still retain half of their rights. They kept them because the one from Talavera served in his only year in Barcelona as a man of vertigo in dribbling. There were potential hopes of seeing him fly in the future for the side of the Camp Nou. Bad fortune stopped the dream.

Due to injuries, the blue and white ’10’ has not managed to recover such a frenetic slalom, although he has shown offensive regularity, as he showed last season, when, at times, he recalled that frenetic version that wore the azulgranas stripes or the violet and white stripes of the Valladolid, where it exploded. Now, in the midst of a depressed Lega and anchored to extreme survival, it is difficult for him to show off the punching and dribbling of yesteryear. It is difficult to stand out in this interwar Leganés.

With work overalls in Tenerife

However, to compensate Arnaiz He has become a worker on the wing to provide the team with the defensive stability demanded by his coach, Mehdi Nafti. The end has changed the carats and the scalpel for the pick and the shovel. maybe before the Tenerife, last Sunday, this new version of a Arnaiz worker difficult to imagine not so long ago.

It was the one from Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez an ugly match. Tosco especially for the part of a Leganés that, marked by the goleada of Burgos, seems to have headed towards armored paths. Objective: not fit in with the ease of that noon. It was fulfilled although with the efficiency of a truck going uphill. There was no beauty in such a display. It hardly mattered. It did not fit and a valuable point was taken against a substantial rival.

A fundamental robbery

Characteristics that also marked the game of Arnaiz, a ’10’ at the service of the collective and with defensive obsessions. So many that he added more recoveries and interceptions (five in total) than dribbles attempted and achieved (three and one). So is this new version of Arnaiz who, paradoxically, against the canaries became a more relevant player for what he added in his own area, than in the rival.

Because back in the 23rd minute, he robbed Elady a free ball when the striker was on his way to a point-blank shot against Assier Risk. Arnáiz played almost like an experienced winger to steal the ball and, incidentally, disrupt Tenerife’s clearest chance together with Enrique Gallego’s post. It is that spirit of sacrifice that they applaud from Butarque by pointing out a player who is more responsible for the common cause and who Nafti He complimented for such an effort since his first game. “It is praiseworthy to see such talented players as Arnáiz defend as they have done”, he already applauded him in his first debut match against Cartagena, when he already glimpsed the new version of the more ‘hard-working’ Arnáiz.