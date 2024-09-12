After nine years of not coming to Mazatlán, the baritone José Adán Pérez returns to perform the opera Rigoletto at the Ángela Peralta Theater on October 11 and 12. The talented Mazatlan native told Debate that he feels happy to return to his homeland with this production that will be presented for the first time in the city.

Musical challenge

Escena 77 will be in charge of the opera with Rodrigo Caravantes as stage director, the Camerata Mazatlán under the direction of maestro Sergio Freeman and the Angela Peralta choir, directed by Mary Murillo. Adán Pérez said that Rigoletto revolves around a jester who makes fun of everyone, but in the end tragedy ends up affecting him.

“Rigoletto is a character with many nuances and is somewhat complex. Musically, it is a challenge for me. It is a work that one as a baritone approaches until one has a certain maturity in the vocal aspect and also in the psychology of the actor. It is not that one cannot sing it as a young person, but rather that one cannot find all those colors and that dramatic development.”

He added that Rigoletto is a very important masterpiece in the development of Italian international opera, because it was written by maestro Giuseppe Verdio and for Mazatlán it will be a historic event to be able to recreate it for the first time at the Ángela Peralta Theater.

Projects

Regarding his personal projects, Adán Pérez shared that he has just returned from Japan, where he was giving some concerts. Before coming to Mazatlán, he will perform with the Colorado Orchestra accompanied by the Sinaloa mezzo-soprano Oralia Castro, and after fulfilling his commitment to the opera Rigoletto, he will return to New York to perform with the Mariachi Real de México in one of the halls of Carnegie Hall.

He will then travel to Singapore to be a judge for a singing contest and then fly to Vietnam, where he will give a concert with pianist Stephen Olsen. Adán Pérez said that he is resuming the activities of his foundation, which seeks to support the Latin community to create collaborative projects with art organizations in Mexico, which were suspended due to the pandemic. He clarified that he invited Bruno Bichir to be part of the foundation and there are plans to collaborate with the Shakespeare forum, created precisely by Bruno Bichir.