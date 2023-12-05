Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/12/2023 – 5:46

By Gabriel Bueno da Costa*

São Paulo, 12/05/2023 – Asian stock markets had negative trading this Tuesday, with a loss of more than 1.5% in Shanghai and more than 1% in Tokyo. In Oceania, the Sydney Stock Exchange also fell, after the Central Bank of Australia maintained interest rates, but did not rule out further increases, depending on the situation in the indicators.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange registered a drop of 1.67%, at 2,972.30 points, closing at the day’s low. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with a smaller scope, fell 1.95%, to 1,930.12 points. Fears about China’s growth have played a role, even after recent government measures to support the framework. Nearly every sector ended in the red in Shanghai, with software and hardware stocks among the worst performers. Beijing Kingsoft Office Software fell 2.65% and iFlytek fell 3.85%.

After the Chinese closure, Moody’s reaffirmed China’s rating at A1, but changed the outlook from stable to negative. The agency warned of the indebtedness of local and state governments, which in its opinion will mean that the central government will have to support them, with a potential worsening of the fiscal situation.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index fell 1.37%, to 32,775.82 points. Tech stocks have been under pressure. Disco Corp. fell 5.6% and Advantes, 6.0%, while Screen Holdings fell 5.4%, among the most pressured stocks on the Nikkei.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 1.91% at 16,327.86 points. Investors were cautious ahead of the United States’ monthly jobs (payroll) report, which comes out this Friday, especially after speculation of more aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) resurfaced, according to Gary Ng, from Natixis. Among the worst performers on the day in Hong Kong, the technology and finance sectors were under pressure. Lenovo pulled losses, down 10%, while internet company Netease fell 5.2%. Wuxi Biologics fell 8.45%, after analysts revised downwards prospects for the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

The Kospi index, on the Seoul Stock Exchange, closed down 0.82%, at 2,494.28 points, with shares linked to batteries and semiconductors among the most under pressure. SK Hynix, a chip supplier to Nvidia, fell 4.0%. On the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Taiex fell 0.54%, at 17,328.01 points.

In Oceania, in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 index registered a drop of 0.89%, to 7,061.60 points. The Australian stock market’s daily loss was the biggest since October 20. Today, the Central Bank of Australia maintained the basic interest rate at 4.35%, but reaffirmed its hawkish stance if necessary, focusing on data. Commodity stocks were among the worst performers, while the energy sector fell 2.1% amid lower oil prices.

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires