Despite having just turned 25, the career of Max Verstappen in Formula 1 it already boasts participation in eight championships. Having made his debut in 2015 at the age of 17, which made him the youngest driver ever to make his debut in the top flight, the Dutchman played for Toro Rosso and Red Bull, sharing the pits with five teammates: Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo.

With the latter, Verstappen played side by side in Red Bull the seasons from 2016 to 2018, creating at the same time one of the most loved line-ups by spectators, but also one of the hottest on the track. A duel that has not gone unnoticed a Jos Verstappenfather of the two-time world champion, who recognized the current McLaren standard bearer as the one from which his son has drawn the most benefits for his experience in Formula 1.

Interviewed by formulas1.nlthe former driver expressed himself thus on the Australian: “I think maybe he has learned more from Daniel Ricciardoa nice guy with whom he got on very well – has explained – Max was a young boy and Ricciardo was really good, a beast in qualifying. I also think the car suited him well then, and I’m afraid that’s a bit of his problem now. The car does not suit him very much. There are things that don’t suit Ricciardo and that’s why he can’t stand out. The young guard, on the other hand, adapts more easily. You know: you don’t have to move an old tree. With some older pilots, and I am among them, a certain style has developed. This is difficult to change. A young person adapts more easily ”.