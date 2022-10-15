The IMSS-Wellness program, which is now ready to be inaugurated and is already enjoying the servicesis located in the municipality of Angostura, It is the first that already attends patients on a regular basis, providing first and second level services of attentionno; the latter, with the specialty levels of obstetrics-gynecology, general surgery, internal medicine and pediatrics.

The sum of the experience in care that is offered has a wide network of services that combine with the medical care, such as the promotional actions of the Health in each of the communities found.

although, for the municipality of Angostura the action to be carried out as the next step is to have a hospital that provides attention first to the Angosturans, who, despite not being on a list of beneficiaries or affiliation, may be treated with the appropriate medical service and quality, which guarantees quality care and Health Care.

The issue of free of charge will be the basis with which it is intended that the population that requires medical attention is being attended, from family consultation, to some medical attention that requires the hospitalization service, as well as a human care and attached to the care needs that the patient requires.

IMSS-Wellbeing, which is already operating on a regular basis in the municipality of Angosturawill be aimed at improving the health conditions of Angosturenses with 24-hour coverage.