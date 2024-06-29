by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen-Horner, friction again

More sparks between Jos Verstappen and Chris Horner. There has been bad blood between the world champion’s father and the Red Bull team principal for months now, but after a period in which both remained silent on internal frictions to at least safeguard the team’s image and concentrate on the track, tensions are now back into the public domain.

At the center of the new dispute lies Legends Parade the Red Bull Ring race which Verstappen senior was due to race (he was due to drive the 2012 RB8), but according to former F1 driver Horner he did everything he could to ensure he didn’t take part.

Verstappen’s words

“I think it’s a little pathetic that he’s behind me to keep me from getting in that car.. So I think: ‘Okay, I’m not going, who cares’. It’s a fan event, it’s supposed to be cool, but he’s so childish that he plays these games. If he wants, he is free to do them“, this is his comment reported by GPBlog. Helmut also Mark commented on the matter as a dispute “from kindergarten“.

The Legends Parade will be held on Sunday from 12.30 to 12.50, therefore before the Grand Prix, with a warm up scheduled for this afternoon at 17.50. Patrick will replace Verstappen Friesianformer F1 driver who raced in the 2005 season with Minardi, collecting three points in the famous Indianapolis race.