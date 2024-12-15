After his victory in the Champions League against Slovan Bratisilava, the Atlético de Madrid returns this Sunday to the League to receive the Getafe at the Metropolitano, the red and whites’ second game in a row in their stadium in the national championship after the victory on the last day against Sevilla (4-3).

The set of Cholo Simeonewhich has already won ten in a row in all competitions, seeks to maintain that spectacular streak in the derby against Getafe, prior to the next matchday in Montjuic against Barcelona. The mattress team. Atlético faces Getafe after scoring a full amount of points in its last five games in the League.

The defeat against Betis marked a before and after for the Atlético de Madrid in the League, where the rojiblancos only know victory after that setback at the Benito Villamarín. Las Palmas (2-0), Mallorca (0-1), Alavés (2-1), Valladolid (0-5) and Sevilla (4-3) have successively bent the knee against the colchoneros, who this Sunday want to prolong the streak against Getafe Pepe Bordalás.

After a hesitant start to the League, Getafe seems to have righted the course and Bordalás’ team arrives with the intention of surprising Atlético and making a splash. On the last day, the blue team beat Espanyol (1-0) with a goal from Álvaro Rodríguez, a goal that allowed them to move away from the relegation spots.









Atlético de Madrid – Getafe schedule

The attractive derby between Atlético de Madrid – Getafea match that will be played this Sunday at the Metropolitan stadium and corresponding to matchday 17 of the League, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. An event in which a great entrance is expected in the stands of the colchonero fiefdom.

Where to watch Atlético – Getafe on television and online

The clash between Atlético de Madrid – Getafe can be seen live on television through the Movistar LaLiga channel broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting