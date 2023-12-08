Being the father of one of the most dominant and promising drivers in motorsport is not easy and many sacrifices must be made which can have long-term physical consequences. While it may be a coincidence, it is certain that Jos Verstappen often had a higher than normal heart rate after his son’s races and recently underwent heart surgery.

The father of the three-time world champion admitted that he had to undergo surgery to resolve some small problems he had had for some time and said: “It was unnerving, but now everything is resolved. Luckily they found the problem and I I feel good again. I’ve had this problem all my life, but they didn’t recognize it before.”

“If they had seen it, it could have been resolved immediately and we could have lived with this problem for a hundred years,” the former Dutch Formula 1 driver explained to Formule1. “I think when you have heart surgery, there’s always tension. You can go through it, and it’s up to other people, and that’s never good. But yes, specialists like that know what they’re doing.”

“A situation like this puts things into perspective and you start to appreciate what you have even more. I have a beautiful wife, two young children with whom I want to do beautiful things for as long as possible”, continued Jos Verstappen, first to recognize all the achievements of the child. “The whole family recognizes how well Max is doing, he deserves 100% of all the praise.”

Despite the need to undergo surgery for such a delicate issue, this did not stop him from going to the circuits to accompany his son and watch him dominate at will in a season which saw him break records for victories, points, podiums and pretty much everything else imaginable.