Likewise, the royal club is willing to release him in case there is an interesting proposal.

🚨🏹 Just 6 months after arriving, Alejandro Gómez has requested to leave Santos Laguna. 🔴 The player’s hospitalization is to return to Atlas and do preseason with the Club, in search of “filling the eye” of the new coach, Beñat San José. 🔴 Santos analyzes and waits to see… pic.twitter.com/a7T9i3LHYA — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 6, 2023

Just in the last transfer market, the defender was loaned for one year without a purchase option, so the approval of the Uruguayan helmsman is expected. Pablo Repetto.

The right back would only go out on loan with no option to buy.

The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that there is already a total agreement between the directives, where the azulcremas included a special clause so that the Lagunero youth squad can leave for Europe.

Those in the region will receive approximately five million dollars.

Fernando Esquivel reported that there is already an agreement of directors for the transfer, which will be approximately eleven million dollars. The only thing missing for the midfielder Santos Laguna It would be defining how long the contract will be for, whether it be three or four years.

Therefore, since both belong to Hot Groupthere is already an agreement for the transfer of the forward for one year with a purchase option.

Fernando Esquivel He explained that if he manages to add more than a thousand minutes with La Jauría, the purchase will be automatic for one million dollars.

Israel Hernández Pat is the new coach of the @C_A_Morelia 🔴🟡 pic.twitter.com/U0RaAir3ub — Rojiamarilla Tribune (@TRojiamarilla) December 6, 2023

“I am passionate and I am going to give 100 percent, I am eager, I want to smell blood, I want the fucking to begin”he declared.

Thank you, @HiramMier211, for your professionalism to defend this shield during these 5 years! 🛡️ Much success in your future projects 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/sQuqPwW6JK — CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 7, 2023

The Paraguayan pivot has been Tano’s desire for a long time, apart from now that he was relegated to the bench he could welcome leaving, despite having signed a renewal.

In the case of Mozumbito, it is said that there has already been a proposal where there is a salary improvement, with which they seek to tempt him as they do not see many opportunities in the first team.

Eduardo Herrera and Álvaro Lebois will be in charge of directing the Sports Management area of #Atlas

Both already belonged to the Orlegi structure pic.twitter.com/iSELY0QBST — Ariel Leguizamón X 🇦🇷🇲🇽🌎 (@tvarieldep) December 7, 2023

In addition, Maria Fernanda Delmar took over the Sports Administration of the women’s club and the Argentine Hernan Lisi the Directorate of the Basic Forces.

Felipe Galindo of the Channel 6 Sportsassures that El Gaucho authorized an intermediary to chat with Striped by El Mellizo, although for now there is nothing formal. The World Cup player in 2022 ends his contract in June 2024.

Although they have placed the Colombian in the orbit of Blue Crossthe Rojinegros clarify that they have not received any offers, without leaving aside that they are still considering their captain for the next tournament.

In Ecuador they mention that Lautaro Diaz and Lorenzo Faravelli would arrive at Cruz Azul along with Martin Anselmi. pic.twitter.com/4uhG8yzzeO — Mr. Rivero (@MisterRivero_) December 7, 2023

🇪🇨 Grupo Pachuca would have its sights on Ecuadorian striker Miguel Parrales from Guayaquil City. 🦫 🦁 The 27-year-old forward who scored 16 goals in 26 games during 2023, could end up in Pachuca or León pic.twitter.com/Gg4LH0vVPi — Tuzologia.net (@Tuzologia) December 8, 2023