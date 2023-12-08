The semifinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament are being played, of the Liga MX. While the path continues to meet the monarch of the current semester, the Stove Football heading to Closing 2024 has already started.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of C2024:
Despite still having two years of contract with Stripedthe Ecuadorian says that he would not frown upon leaving the club.
Likewise, the royal club is willing to release him in case there is an interesting proposal.
After six months of arriving in Santos Laguna, the defender has already asked to leave with the desire to have more minutes. The ex’s intention Boavista is to return to Atlas to do the preseason there and fill the eyes of the Spanish coach Beñat San José.
Just in the last transfer market, the defender was loaned for one year without a purchase option, so the approval of the Uruguayan helmsman is expected. Pablo Repetto.
The defender of America could come out, since it interests Santos Laguna and Braves of Juarezwho already asked the conditions to sign him, as reported by journalist Fernando Esquivel.
The right back would only go out on loan with no option to buy.
In the last year, the Eagles They have closely followed the right back of Santos Laguna and supposedly everything would finally be closed to make the transfer a reality.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that there is already a total agreement between the directives, where the azulcremas included a special clause so that the Lagunero youth squad can leave for Europe.
Those in the region will receive approximately five million dollars.
In the same way, the Argentine had already been taken for granted with Tigersleaving more details of the negotiation.
Fernando Esquivel reported that there is already an agreement of directors for the transfer, which will be approximately eleven million dollars. The only thing missing for the midfielder Santos Laguna It would be defining how long the contract will be for, whether it be three or four years.
A few days ago it was mentioned that the Colombian Queretaro is one of Miguel Herrera’s requests for Xolos.
Therefore, since both belong to Hot Groupthere is already an agreement for the transfer of the forward for one year with a purchase option.
Fernando Esquivel He explained that if he manages to add more than a thousand minutes with La Jauría, the purchase will be automatic for one million dollars.
Atlético Moreliaof the Expansion Leagueannounced his new coach for Clausura 2024.
“I am passionate and I am going to give 100 percent, I am eager, I want to smell blood, I want the fucking to begin”he declared.
The casualties of Chivas. The defender was fired on social networks after five years at the institution, after not renewing his contract. On his personal Instagram account, the striped youth player thanked the red and white club.
He Record Diary He announced that both the defender and the midfielder are transferable as they do not enter into plans. Likewise, the newspaper Super Sports He reported that El Titán asked to leave the celestial club for personal reasons and that he no longer trains alongside his teammates.
To the technician Stripedthe Argentinian Fernando Ortizhe is interested in the two players of the Americawhich was revealed by the Record Diary.
The Paraguayan pivot has been Tano’s desire for a long time, apart from now that he was relegated to the bench he could welcome leaving, despite having signed a renewal.
In the case of Mozumbito, it is said that there has already been a proposal where there is a salary improvement, with which they seek to tempt him as they do not see many opportunities in the first team.
Atlas announced changes in management positions. Alvaro Lebois and the former forward are in charge of the Sports Management Directorate.
In addition, Maria Fernanda Delmar took over the Sports Administration of the women’s club and the Argentine Hernan Lisi the Directorate of the Basic Forces.
With the sung exit of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez of the Guildthe Brazilian club would have its sights on the Argentine striker.
Felipe Galindo of the Channel 6 Sportsassures that El Gaucho authorized an intermediary to chat with Striped by El Mellizo, although for now there is nothing formal. The World Cup player in 2022 ends his contract in June 2024.
The directive of Atlas He has no offers, nor does he plan to get rid of the goalkeeper, as reported by the president of the club. Jose Riestra.
Although they have placed the Colombian in the orbit of Blue Crossthe Rojinegros clarify that they have not received any offers, without leaving aside that they are still considering their captain for the next tournament.
With the imminent arrival of the Argentine helmsman Martin Anselmi to the bench Blue Crossapparently this would bring with him two reinforcements from the Valley Independent from Ecuador. The first is a 30-year-old defensive midfielder, while the second is a 25-year-old right winger, who can also play as a center forward.
Pachuca Group He is already beginning to sound out names for reinforcements. One of them is the forward, who was the top scorer of the A series from Ecuador with 16 points. However, it is not clear whether the Ecuadorian of the Guayaquil City would reach Pachuca either Lion.
Blue Cross looking for a new goalkeeper, the Uruguayan’s name appearing. The goalkeeper plays in the Junior from Barranquilla From Colombia, however, there is no formal proposal or anything like that.
