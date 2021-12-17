The father of the new F1 world champion had now resigned himself to defeat against Lewis Hamilton. Instead, the son surprised him and the fans with a perfect last lap in the Abu Dhabi GP

From races to European kart tracks to the final duel against Lewis Hamilton for the title in F1. Max Verstappen he has come a long way. Also thanks to his father Jos, a former driver, who passed on to his son the passion for four wheels and the dream of becoming world champion. The Dutchman has always shown himself convinced of the possibilities of Max himself to beat everyone. Yet his certainties failed precisely during the Abu Dhabi race, as revealed by the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

DEMORALIZED – In fact, the hopes of the Verstappen fans had faded at the beginning of the GP, when their favorite had made a mistake by being overtaken by Hamilton. The comeback seemed impossible. So, Jos, disheartened, gave up, deciding not to follow the race by staying close to the track, as he usually does. The Dutchman explains: “I had resigned myself halfway through the race, I couldn’t believe it anymore”. So he had thought of taking a seat behind the scenes, possibly looking for a TV to watch the competition unfold, albeit without great hopes. At least until the twist of the Safety Car …

REVELATION – When he realized that the unthinkable was materializing, Jos was once again confident: “Only on the last lap did I look out again and went back to following the race on the track”. Then Max’s triumph and the hug with his father upon returning to the pits. Jos himself relates: “We both had tears in our eyes. This is a childhood dream. We’ve traveled all those hundreds of thousands of miles to make it happen. And then like this … Now we don’t realize it yet, but it looks like a movie ”.

