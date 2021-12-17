As of the first 11.5 months of 2021, the engines of the Energomash Research and Production Association (NPO) provided 21.5 percent of the world’s space launches. The place of Russian rocket power units in the world uncovered Roscosmos.

“In total, 130 space orbital launches have been carried out in the world at the moment in 2021, of which 21.5 percent – on the engines of NPO Energomash. Since the start-up activities in December 2021 will continue, the full results for 2021 can be summed up only at the beginning of next year, ”the state corporation notes.

According to Roskosmos, this year, out of 23 launches of Russian space rockets, 22 launches were made with the participation of Energomash engines. Also, liquid-propellant rocket engines developed by the Russian NGO provided six launches of American carriers.

In August, The Verge, citing United Launch Alliance (ULA) executive director Tori Bruno, reported that the company had stopped selling heavy Atlas V missiles and would no longer buy Russian first-stage RD-180 engines for them.