This Monday, Jorge Ponce began his intervention in La Revuelta saying: “In a few minutes something is going to happen that has not happened so far this season.”

“We are going to break the rules of space-time because the program is going to be briefly interrupted to give the result of the Bonoloto,” said the collaborator.

David Broncano highlighted that “before, at this time, the result of the State lottery draw was broadcast on Spanish Television. In September RTVE told us that, at some point, the Lotteries could be on our program”

Broncano, in ‘The Revolt’. RTVE

“It’s fast, just a minute,” he added. “It must be explained because the program had never done this. They told me to notify people of the pertinent instructions,” commented the man from Malaga.

He jokingly noted: “Due to the interruption, there will be a gap with the people who see us at home. It will be a 75-second interruption, very short, they will go to the future while we will not have stopped here.”





“During that time we are in another world. In 75 seconds Puigdemont arrives and declares Independence. There could also be a transfer of viewers to another program, who go to grab a yogurt or take a quick pee,” said Ponce.

Broncano’s partner also wanted to comment on the offer that viewers could find if they changed channels and left La 1’s broadcast.

Jorge Ponce and Broncano, in ‘The Revolt’. RTVE

“You can find Wyoming reading the poster while thinking about other things because he already has that ability. In First Dates, there are probably two Goths from Segovia surprised by being both from Segovia,” he commented with a laugh.

“On La 2 there are Figures and Letters,” he highlighted. “If people go to La 2, nothing happens because they stay at home,” Broncano told him. “In El Hormiguero I no longer get caught up in it because it is a bigger, more complex, very changing program…” Ponce added.





“One, the guest may be laughing a lot at something the ants have said; they may be timing how long it takes to fall from a plane loaded with Italian mortadella driven by Tom Cruise or The Monaguillo showing a fanny pack that eyes and blinks.”