Spanish fiber and mobile telecommunications operator Finetwork has hired Enrique de Porres Martínez, former CEO of Simyo, as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Director of Commercial and Brand Coordination.

Enrique de Porres will be in charge of coordination between departments of the company and will assume the direct responsibility for some specific areas of the company of a very transversal nature, including communication.

De Porres will report directly to the CEO of Finetwork, Óscar Vildaas company sources informed Europa Press this Saturday.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position.”Enrique de Porres himself has confirmed through his Linkedin profile, who until November 29 was the CEO of Simyo and the person in charge of Orange’s ‘low cost’ business in Spain.

He has held this position for almost four years.although he has been linked to the company for another 14 years in different positions, such as director of strategy and sales, senior commercial director of telesales or senior director of Devices and Marketing.

Previously, Enrique de Porres has worked in other companies in the telecommunications sector, such as Telefónica or Amena. In the latter he spent four years and three months in different responsibilities.